Florence Pugh Kicks Off Her Epic 2026 With A Bvlgari Ambassadorship

There are few symbols as instantly recognizable as Bvlgari’s Serpenti jewelry, especially when wrapped around the necks and wrists of their accomplished ambassadors. As of today, they’ve added one more superstar to their ever-growing roster: Florence Pugh.

If you’ve been wondering where in the world the Academy Award-nominated actress is, you’re not alone. She was busy at work in 2025 and largely out of the public eye, preparing for what is going to be an epic year — and she’s kicking things off with the announcement of her new ambassadorship. “Becoming a Bvlgari ambassador is about more than wearing extraordinary jewelry,” Pugh says via press release. “It’s about being part of a legacy that celebrates fearless female artistry, where every creation tells a story. I’m honored to partner with a Maison that allows me to express my individuality while embodying its spirit.” She’s joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa, as global ambassadors of the Italian jewelry empire.

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Pugh is an individual in every sense of the word. Where others go left, Pugh goes right, like when she buzzed her head and attended the 2023 Met Gala with a massive feathered headpiece sans hair. Her fierce fashion choices have made her friends of houses like Valentino under Pierpaolo Piccioli’s tenure, Simone Rocha, and countless others. Her unique sense of style coupled with her petite frame make her a red-carpet standout whenever she steps out.

Pugh in Bvlgari jewelry at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Pugh in Bvlgari jewelry at the 2024 Oscars. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Back to her busy 2026 in store: The actress is slipping her producer hat on for the Netflix adaptation of East of Eden, which she is also starring in as the mercurial Cathy Ames. She’s also reprising her roles as the White Widow in Avengers: Doomsday and Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Three, a casual one-two punch of indie films you may have heard of. At least one thing will be sure about her 2026: Wherever she goes, a smattering of Bvlgari diamonds is sure to follow.