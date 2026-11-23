I don’t usually get FOMO, but seeing almost every single person on my Following list play Grand Theft Auto VI has left a PS5-shaped feeling of jealousy in my heart. I’ve been trying to itch the same scratch by streaming the official soundtrack and watching clips on TikTok, including bits of radio host and It girl Alex Consani playing emcee on the Vice City airwaves. Consani also played video-game avatar and method dresser in Miami to celebrate the game’s launch, bringing much-needed spice to the November fashion game while celebrating the hottest emerging designers of the year.

Consani raced her way to Miami for the official launch party at Gekko, and for her night out, she went very literal with a strapped-in gray dress made out of seatbelts from Sevali’s Spring 2025 collection, paired with pin-straight hair, classic Miami-club makeup, and a clear heel. The rest of her outfits for getting in and out of luxury sports cars were a crash course in dressing like a GTA girl.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sevali Spring 2025 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Working with stylist Jack Novotny, Consani embraced the itty-bitty club-dressing style seen both in the video game and on the streets of Wynwood. She wore a trompe l’œil sheer top with a printed rosary from La Maskerade, a London-based label whose work looks best under the lights at a club past 2 a.m., and a barely-there bra top and ultra-low-rise lace leggings from celeb-fave designer Simon Carle, who has dressed Tyla, Zara Larsson, and Rosalía this year alone. Consani kept up the Miami-girl uniform dressing in two matching-separate looks with crop tops and cutoff shorts; the hero here, though, were the knee-high floral brocade boots also by La Maskarade. To top off the weekend, she wore a cheetah-print-effect latex mini from Luis De Javier, who perhaps might be the designer whose clothes would translate seamless to Vice City.

The launch parties, record-breaking streaming numbers, and memes alone have made GTAVI one of the largest cultural moments of 2026, and despite the overwhelming amount of noise around the release, Consani found a way to break through and cut above the noise by choosing designers that deserve more eyes and make oh-so much sense for the bawdy, stripper-lite world of Vice City. If you’re wondering what ever happened to fun in fashion, Consani has the answer: It’s in her closet.