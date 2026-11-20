Erika de Casier must’ve written this song as some sort of remedy for when you’re having the worst day ever. You’re trapped on the subway for 30 minutes? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.” Your insurance stopped covering your meds? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.” Your roommate tossed your leftovers? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.”