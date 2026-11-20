Soundcheck
Dua Lipa’s First Song In 2 Years Is Going Straight To No. 1 In Vice City
Sounds like she’s found her next vacation spot.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Go Easy” by Dua Lipa
Who wants to lend me their copy of GTA VI so I can listen to the way God intended, driving 90 MPH on the back streets of Vice City after robbing a defenseless woman at gunpoint? This is a hit on the level of “Dance The Night,” and I expect to hear it on all radio stations by Monday.
"Whispers” by Erika de Casier
Erika de Casier must’ve written this song as some sort of remedy for when you’re having the worst day ever. You’re trapped on the subway for 30 minutes? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.” Your insurance stopped covering your meds? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.” Your roommate tossed your leftovers? “Might as well go with the flow / Might as well go with the highs / Might as well go with the lows.”
“Lost In It” by Gracie Abrams
While Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner seemed to hit a wall with their collaborative partnership on Daughter From Hell, Abrams, Jim-E Stack, and Amy Allen are two for two. Bringing those two in was the smartest thing she could’ve done to save this era; the production is just intimate enough that it still feels part of her sonic world, yet it contains so much more dimension and depth than DFH.
“Crazy For You” by Lana Del Rey
It’s a fool’s errand to question Lana Del Rey’s ways, but it is hard to believe that it took the long-awaited arrival of GTA VI for us to finally get the studio version of this beloved demo.
“Leave With Me” by Lisa
The instrumental is kind of an off-brand version of “Good Days” by SZA, but I think every song should be “Good Days” by SZA so I’m not mad about it.
“No Punctuation” by Beabadoobee
If you’ve ever loved a pet, listen to this song with caution. Even if the lyrics are a little on the nose at times, it’s Beabadoobee's earnest attempt to take the most mundane parts of life and infuse them with excitement that makes this song feel like a true love letter to her cat.
“Hound” by Julien Baker
Another banner track with a homegrown feel about a domesticated animal. Who will be brave enough to sing about rabbits next?
“Pardon My French” by Glaive
Really fun; think: 2006-era pop-punk boy bands that were heavy on the “pop,” light on the “punk.”
“Root” by Carlie Hanson
Raw and unrelenting, you can tell this track was mixed by Geese collaborator Beatriz Artola by how crunchy the guitars sound.
“Volc5” by George Daniel & Oscar Farrell
“Chill lo-fi beats to study to” meets the South London rave scene.