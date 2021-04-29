Danish song-maker Erika De Casier is just one project deep into her career, but she can already count Dua Lipa and Clairo as fans. Her 2020 debut album, Essentials, introduced the world to her sensuous realm of rhythm and blues in which she added her own flip to the textures and sounds that ruled R&B in the mid-to-late ‘90s. Songs like “Little Bit” or “Do My Thing” are chill but sassy little numbers that you could imagine getting queued up on the same station as Destiny’s Child’s “Bills Bills Bills” or Aaliyah’s “One In A Million.” In an era now steered by the impulses of nostalgia, her sound has never felt so sweet.

After a brief break — during which she remixed Dua Lipa’s “Physical” — De Casier is now gearing up to release her sophomore record Sensational out May 21 via 4AD. Based off the lush singles already out, “No Butterflies, No Nothing” and “Drama,” it’ll likely be another sonic revelation, and an expansion of her mystical, lush world.

In anticipation of the album, we caught up with De Casier for our NYLON 19 series, where she dished on Danish snacks, her dream festival lineup, and falling in love with Pharrell Williams at her first concert.

01 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m an Aries and I believe that it can give you some perspective.

02 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I haven't seen one, but I’m open to the idea.

03 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) A drink that’s not too sweet, a glass of wine or Prosecco, if I’m feeling fancy. I’ve come to learn that there is no hangover cure, but water in between each drink helps. The next morning, more water and doing some type of light activity like going for a walk or doing a small task. I try not to expect too much of myself on those days.

04 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Hmm. Wow. First three off the top of my head… Aaliyah, 2Pac, and Pop Smoke, now that it’s in my dreams.

05 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t think my snack taste is anything out of the ordinary, but in Denmark we have a traditional food called smørrebrød that some think is a bit weird. It’s basically just rye bread with different toppings. Please Google pics.

06 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Taking things too personally.

07 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Famous women that had kids in their late 30s/beginning of their 40s. Just checking.

08 Describe your worst date in three words. Cute but narcissist.

09 What was the last DM you received? “tak bøffi<3” from Fine Glindvad.

10 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I would like to be having the time of my life at J. Lo’s millennium jungle party in her “Waiting For Tonight” video.

11 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I think it was Pharrell Williams at the Nordic Music Awards when I was 15. It was a four hour ride to Copenhagen from my hometown Ribe and I waited in line for eight hours just to hear one song, “Can I Have It Like That” featuring Gwen Stefani. I convinced myself that we had eye contact and I was so happy. I was at a N.E.R.D. concert years later in Aarhus [Denmark] and my heart was crushed when I found out that a girl I knew got picked to go backstage and hang out with them. Like, I thought I was special, you know?

12 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Coming to America (1988).

13 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I’ve watched this one 10 times today because he’s just having such a good time.

14 What's your go-to sad song? Sade’s “Somebody Already Broke My Heart” is one of them.

15 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Lucy Liu at the Emmy Awards 1999. So classy.

16 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Indoor slippers.

17 What is one question you never want to be asked again? What it is that I like about ‘90s R&B. Such a huge one and impossible to answer. I’m going to start making metal punk just so I can avoid this question.

18 What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Adventures of Bianka With A K. [Editors note: Bianka is De Casier’s alter ego.]