SZA Scraps “Scorsese Baby Daddy” Music Video, Then Leaks It Anyway

SZA might just be our most relatable pop star. Not only is she wont to tell a little white lie from time to time, but she also has a habit of showing her cards before she’s ready to play them (guilty), resulting in many a broken promise. Remember when we thought we were gonna get “Sephora” as a single? Or when we were told that Lana would be its own album, and not a deluxe version of SOS? She can’t help herself, and we can’t help but love her for it.

The latest addition to the scrapped-SZA-projects canon dropped in the wee hours of July 10, when the R&B singer released a snippet of what would have been the music video for her 2024 single, “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” via Instagram. In the clip, SZA and her dancers writhe around in a dance studio, each clad in a vibrantly colored Jane Fonda-esque workout ‘fit complete with layered leotards, chunky leg warmers, and, some, shall we say, unconventional bug-eyed prosthetics. (In case you forgot, SZA wears a similar mask on the Lana album cover.)

“Drafts we never finished part 20585969437,” captioned the video, tagging director and creative consultant Bradley J Calder.

The post must’ve left fans feeling confused and hungry for more, because she later followed up in the comments, writing, “When ur own concept scares u too much n sh*t start warping in the edit room 😭😭 yall don’t understand.”

We here at NYLON like to consider ourselves fluent in SZA-ese, and according to our translations, we’ve surmised that her comment means the full video will never see the light of day. Then again, any SZA scholar will tell you that trying to predict her next move is a fool’s errand, so maybe there’s still hope yet for the forgotten creative.