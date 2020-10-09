10 Shows As Ridiculously Unrealistic As Emily Paris

Emily In Paris is one of those rare shows that has both Americans and the French losing it over how unrealistic it is. Emily, a midwestern marketing bootlicker, moves to Paris for a job where she's immediately ostracized for being an American dork. She's barely good at her job, refuses to engage with the culture on a meaningful level, and every man she meets wants to have sex with her. It's so bad that it might be camp, and brings to mind all the other delightfully unrealistic shows of the past and present. Take a look and see.