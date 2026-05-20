Slayyyter Summer Continues With A Major TV Debut

We weren’t kidding when we said it’s going to be a Slayyyer summer. The season of Slayyy began a few months ago when her new album, Wor$t Girl In America, earned her a co-sign from Courtney Love, followed by a breakout performance at Coachella’s Mojave stage. The next phase of her takeover came in the form of a viral TikTok trend soundtracked to her electropop track “Dance…”, an accomplishment that just culminated in yet another career milestone: a TV debut.

The performance took place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s famed Studio 6B stage on May 19, where Slayyyter performed her viral hit while sporting an intricately beaded silver leotard complete with soda-can-top nipples. The set was definitely a nod to her Midwestern roots, with outdoor clotheslines (decked out with money-sign-covered T-shirts, of course), pulsatingly bright lights akin to lightning, and a dark tornado cloud projection that threatened to destroy everything in its path. Once the twister finally passed through, the sky erupted into a spectacular fireworks show — a perfectly primetime happy ending.

“That’s how you do it!” said Fallon of the performance.

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Watch the full set below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays at 11:35 p.m. ET.