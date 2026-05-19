The Courtney Love Stamp Of Approval Is The New Standard

Grammy nominations and record-breaking streaming sales mean nothing anymore. These days, it’s all about the Courtney Love stamp of approval.

Courtney Love has always been a rather, shall we say, opinionated individual — Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lana Del Rey, Bikini Kill, Trent Reznor, and Gwen Stefani have all caught strays in the past — but recently, she’s been spending less time shading the artists she deems “not important,” and more time embracing the ones she loves. Just within the last week, the 61-year-old shared a snippet of hyperpop alt-rocker Snow Wife’s new single on Instagram, writing, “Too good. I had to repost. @itssnowwife. F*ck.!!”

A few days prior, the Hole frontwoman seemingly came to Olivia Rodrigo’s defense in the wake of babydoll-dress-gate with a series of Reel reposts on her IG story. In one video, a woman shields her eyes as the text reads, “Me in my babydoll dress and bloomers watching Olivia Rodrigo get cooked by angry Twitter users.” In another, a creator writes, “You can pry my babydoll dress from my cold dead hands” while posing in the garment.

Historically, Love hasn’t always been very keen on Rodrigo — in 2021, the alt-rocker accused a then-18-year-old Rodrigo for copying Hole’s 1994 Live Through This album cover — but her willingness to weigh in on the (frankly asinine) matter means we could very well get a proper endorsement once Rodrigo’s album drops next month.

Love’s most recent co-sign was given out during a recent episode of the Interior Motives podcast, on which Love was a guest. In the episode, host Ben Mora, Love, and fellow guest Ivy Wolk discussed Charli xcx’s latest single “Rock Music,” and Love was more than supportive of the Brit’s rockist turn. “Please, that’s the greatest song I’ve ever heard,” says Love. “Charli’s such a f*cking troll, like stop pretending. Just play some rock music for God’s sake!”

The Love-love doesn’t end there. Earlier this year, the “Celebrity Skin” singer applauded Slayyyter’s “YES GODDD” on Instagram (a prime source for her most glowing endorsements) and covered Geese’s “Au Pays du Cocaine” after previously describing herself as “Geese-curious.”

Sure, it’s not nearly as hard to get a co-sign from Courtney Love as it once was, but trust: she’s not handing out endorsements to just anyone. That being said, If Love hasn’t administered a stamp of approval to your fave yet, don’t worry — she could always come around.