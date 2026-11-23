Adéla earned her status as the main pop girl of the moment by studying the pop playbook: she’s got her own distinct look (thank you, magenta hair dye), she’s not concerned with pleasing the masses (see: her EP The Provocateur), and, in the words of Lady Gaga, she’s unafraid to to reference or not reference. Another essential yet underrated aspect of pop stardom is being on tour near constantly, and after today’s announcement, she can cross that one off her list, too.

Adéla spent the better part of 2026 on the road, first as the supporting act on Demi Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep tour, then on her first-ever headlining tour, which sold out in minutes and wrapped its run last month in Mexico City. But the party isn’t over yet, because next spring, the “Ain’t In LA” singer is hitting the road once again, this time on the Prima tour. The show kicks off on April 10 with her highly anticipated Coachella debut, followed by two nights at The Warfield in San Francisco before it's back to the desert she goes. From there, she’ll make her way to Chicago’s Radius, New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, and Toronto’s History, where she’ll wrap the run on April 30.

Not to be an alarmist, but these Prima shows might be the last time you’ll get to see the 22-year-old in a 3,000-person-cap venue like Brooklyn Paramount. Following the US leg, the multi-hyphenate will embark on a summer-long festival tour, where she’ll play some of the biggest and buzziest festivals in Europe, including Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and Poland’s Open'er Festival, which boasts a daily capacity of 80,000 to 100,000 people. And if we had to guess, she’s probably got even more festival dates on the horizon. We’re not telling you what to do with your money, but if you want to see the singer before she becomes an arena mainstay, this is your chance.

Registration for the artist presale is available now through Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Adéla website. Presale will be split into two waves, with the first beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time and the second beginning on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. local time. General on-sale will begin Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time.