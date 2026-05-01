On Tour With Adéla

If Adéla had to describe her Madison Square Garden debut in one word, it would be “sickening.”

Entertaining an arena full of people every night is no easy feat, so it was only natural for the 22-year-old to get cold feet as she passed through MSG’s storied halls before her show on April 24. But when you have the support of your childhood hero, the panic doesn’t last long. In Adéla’s case, that hero is Demi “Mama” Lovato, who the “KBG” singer is currently opening for on the “It’s Not That Deep” Tour. You know what they say: Mama knows best.

Here, NYLON goes backstage with Adéla at New York City’s most coveted venue, where we got to see her McQueen pants, Louboutin pointe shoes, and a Demi Lovato worship session.

“This is from before the backstage, before the show. I was wearing these McQueen pants that I got to wear in the ‘KGB’ video as well. I was really excited because it's a new look, so we did something a little special for MSG, and I felt really sickening.”

“This is my bedazzled Adéla hat that I wear during ‘Ain’t in LA’ and my fit all fitted and ready for me to wear.”

“These are my shoes. My pointe shoes and my Loubs. I love the Louboutin pointe shoes. I don't know if anybody's noticed that yet, but I dance in them every night, and I love them so much.”

“Here's what I'm praying to Mama's picture, because she let me come on her stage and do my little dance and sing my little song. So I was really feeling grateful for her, as I always do, but especially at MSG. It was a really big moment. And she is Mama, and she's the sweetest, the most welcoming, and I love her so much.”

“Just me and the girls are rehearsing at sound check, making sure that we look fierce.

It's funny, sound check didn't feel any different than in any arena. I didn't feel any different until I walked along the hallway where they have pictures of everybody that's been at MSG and all the big moments that have happened there, and that's when I was like, whoa. This is really crazy that I'm gonna be on the same stage as these people who are like actual fucking living legends and dead legends. Both living and dead legends. So that was really sickening. Then I felt like, whoa, this is a really big deal. But before that, it just, you know, we've done a couple shows, so it felt pretty good and grounded, but then I was like freaked out for a second, and then I calmed myself down because I was like, it's okay. Like, you're here because Mama decided that you should be here. Mama being Demi Lovato. And I trust Mama's instincts. So, if Mama says I'm supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be here.”

“And then that's me in my tutu doing my dance, whipping my head back. Sometimes I feel like my neck is not gonna snap when I do this, but, hey.”