Subway Surfers at a concert? Clearly you’ve never been to a Devon Again show.

If you’re ready to experience such a phenomenon, there’s a quick and easy solution: the 25-year-old alt-pop singer is currently bringing her cerulean-dyed tips to arenas across the country in support of Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour, where she’ll open for the “Drop Dead” singer for a whopping 40 nights. “It has been absolutely incredible and so surreal,” Devon tells NYLON. “I feel like I am dreaming all of the time. Olivia just blows my mind — it is beyond me how she manages to hold so much space for everyone while working as hard as she does and putting on an insane show every night. I am so inspired by her and I just freaking love that girl.”

Rather than sticking to a standard playlist, Devon is letting each city determine what she listens to on the road. Her time in Philly resulted in a lot of Lil Uzi Vert, Kurt Vile, Jill Scott, Nina Simone, while OutKast and Migos were on heavy rotation in Atlanta. “Now we’re in the van in Florida and I am listening to SAILORR,” she says. But the Floridian inspiration doesn’t end there, because Devon and her team also planned a trip to Gatorland, a 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve in Orlando, Florida. “It was f*cking awesome,” she says of the experience. “There were vultures everywhere and we all bought shirts.”

Ahead, Devon Again gives us a glimpse into her Gatorland experience, plus an exclusive peek at her time on the Unraveled tour.

Caity Krone

this is the band and I right before we went on stage for the first night of tour. we were chanting “friendship.”

Caity Krone

this is my iPAD !!!!!! it sits on the piano and plays Subway Surfers the whole set until this song.

Devon

first night of tour !!! it was so surreal to see my name on here. NEXT TO OLIVIA’S !!!! DREAM COME TRUE !!!!!

Lane Bickett

this is the part of the set where we play “Bulls On Parade” for like 1 minute… it’s my favorite part of the set.

Lily and I watching Olivia’s set in absolute awe

Devon

there has been catering at every show which is just such a massive luxury. I had a mountain dew yesterday because it reminds me of childhood.

Devon

took this photo when they put my backdrop on the screen before the first show !!!! ahh!!! (that’s my 2007 Toyota Yaris i miss her)

we went to Gatorland !!!!!

Devon

very beautiful bouquet from Liv 🥺