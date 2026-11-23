How do you close out your first-ever headlining tour? If you’re Chxrry, the answer is simple: with a crowd-surf in Paris, of course. “[The crowd] wouldn't let me down. They were kissing me on the cheeks,” the Canadian R&B singer tells NYLON. “I was like, ‘Oh God, please don't kiss me on the lips,’ because my fans are so crazy they would do something like that. But I wouldn't have been mad. I would've just laughed.”

Originally from Scarborough, Ontario, Chxrry (born Lydia Habtemariam) pulls up to dinner at The Tyger in a fully thrifted look fresh out the suitcase but perfectly styled nonetheless, her leather pants a fitting shade of cherry red. Her day began with a missed flight out of Atlanta, so naturally she’s in desperate need of a morale boost in the form of dumplings, beef skewers, noodles, salad, and a side of rice. We debate our drink orders before she reveals, “I'll have three sips and I'm like, ‘Does the room feel like it's spinning to anyone else?’” Ultimately we decide against it, though once the waitress finds out we’re celebrating the release of her deluxe album, she treats us to a complimentary round of raspberry yuzu shochu vodka shots. “I’ll have a sip of this,” she says. Everything in moderation.

That said, restraint is not an option when it comes to her career. The performer has been grinding for years, releasing two EPs under her previous moniker Chxrry22 in 2022 and 2023 before hard-launching the name change in 2025 with her hit single, “Main Character.” Cut to 2026, and the XO Records signee has been moving at hyper-speed since dropping her debut U, Me & My Ego in May, from supporting Mariah The Scientist on tour and attending the BET Awards to completing an international tour of her own and securing a number of viral hits. “I knew the album was amazing and [producer] Believve knew it, but I don't think anybody could have imagined that people would've understood it,” she says. “I didn't think they were going to get it. It's usually whack until it's a trend, if I'm being honest. But people just really loved it and appreciated it and realized it was so amazing,” Chxrry says.

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But by the time Ego was released into the world, she was ready for a break — albeit a brief one. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, I can breathe for once because I don't have to focus on, 'What do I do next? How do I keep going? How do I keep flipping them over on their heads?' I was just like, no, I felt appreciated.” Now, she’s back in the studio and has the Ego deluxe to show for it. The project features four new tracks, most of which were written at the tail end of her Ego sessions: “Like A Man,” “Phone,” “Friends Don’t Kiss,” and “Big Shot” featuring Nigerian rapper and singer Rema.

“I thought the party was going to be over after the deluxe, but I feel like it's just restarting,” she says as we wait to place our order. “I've actually just watched a video of someone saying, ‘Chxrry's album's full of hits. If she doesn't get her breakout single this year, she'll get it next year.’"

As for why the songs didn’t make it onto the album originally, just know there is a method to her madness. “I try to make one of each song, one of each type of song,” Chxrry says. “No two songs on my album sound the same. I did that on purpose. I think with every album, I'll probably take that approach. That's what keeps me feeling like I'm not in a box. What makes me polarizing is that they don't know where to put me. It keeps the conversation going like, ‘She sucks. I love her.’"

Chxrry’s rising profile has increasingly landed her in rooms with the biggest names in Hollywood — most recently, she was at the CFDA Awards brushing shoulders with the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Anna Wintour, and Donatella Versace — but despite what her album title may imply, these aren’t the type of accolades that inflate her ego. “Famous people don't do it for me,” she says. Instead, she’s much more concerned about her impact as an artist.

“I think the most honest, accurate depiction of how successful you are is how many people are willing to come out in the cold and the rain and the sun, and spend their hard-earned money to see you sing,” she says. “[I get validation from] people really f*cking with my music in real life and doing iconic things that when I look back, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I can't believe I really did that.’ You can fake pretty much any award or any stream or any number. It's hard to fill up a room of people that can sing your songs word-for-word. That's the real deal.”

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Surely, the list of “iconic things” Chxrry has done will only get longer when she drops her next album, for which she’s eyeing a 2027 release. “I want to do this until I'm tired of it,” she says matter-of-factly. She’s feeling particularly inspired by her life at the moment, both from a fame and a personal standpoint, so expect her to tap into that side of herself on the record — at least, to an extent. “With every album, I want to give them more personal, let them into a new layer,” she says. “But I'm also an Aries, so I'm very protective and it's never going to be so obvious in your face. Like ‘Like A Man,’ they think it's about being an avoidant. It's really about my brother, but I'm not going to put my brother in the music video. It's up for your interpretation. It'll always be up to them to interpret it however they want.”

It’s this approach to songwriting that allows Chxrry to make music on her terms, a luxury she doesn’t take for granted. “The coolest part is that I did this, but I did it my way, and I didn't have to do anything I didn't want to do. I didn't have to work with anyone I didn't want to work with," she says. But beyond the creative control, streams, and sold-out shows, the biggest indicator that her music is resonating might just be the coconut cream cake she’s presented with at the end of our bountiful meal, courtesy of the restaurant. Excited, Chxrry blows out her candle, and just like that, the deluxe party restarted all over again.

Photographs by Jillian Giandurco.