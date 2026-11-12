Zoë Kravitz Goes Gold, Nicholas Hoult Is A Prada Daddy & Other Important Fashion News

Welcome back to another week of fashion news. It’s officially holiday season, which means for everyone one boutique with a Christmassy storefront, there are 45 gift guides online. (Ours are coming soon, don’t worry.) The endless parade of fall galas, press tours, and yes, collection launches is here, and we’re here to help you sift through the noise of your social feeds and get down to business.

Up top, a few things we missed over the weekend. Martine Rose was finally announced as the new creative director at Balenciaga after rumors swirled for months about her appointment. It might be the most well-received move in the ever-evolving game of designer musical chairs; she brought a freshness to Balenciaga’s menswear when she worked there under Demna, and she is universally beloved. We cannot wait to see what she gets up to when her first collection launches — potentially as early as the March 2027 ready-to-wear shows, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Martine Rose (L) Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The premiere circuit of fun fall movies and TV shows (we’re not quite in Oscar-bait territory yet) has landed in New York, and our favorite looks were either gray or gold. Zoë Kravitz continues to rock Anthony Vaccarello’s all-golden final Saint Laurent collection, and her How To Rob A Bank costar Nicholas Hoult looked dashing in gingham and a kinky leather tie on the street, both Prada of course. Meghann Fahy has been doing the contemporary brands great lip (hip?) service on the city’s sidewalks, and our favorite look of hers is this charcoal trench paired with the sexiest Jude boots we’re immediately adding to cart. Finally, the cutest man in film Skylar Gisondo flexed on The Tonight Show with a Miu Miu menswear moment, entering elite territory as one of the few guys to rock the womenswear label.

In Saint Laurent and Jessica McCormack jewelry Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Prada Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Prada TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In Miu Miu NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Gigi Hadid knows about good skiing outfits. She’s an Aspen and Jackson Hole regular, so she was more than equipped to lend an eye and hand to a collaboration between her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, and the technical-wear experts at Halfdays. The six-piece collection melds her love of Fair Isle knits and sporty gear — but don’t think of it as a mountain-only collection. The waffle-knit layers and cozy pullovers will get miles on chillier days in the city as well. Shop the entire range here.

Courtesy of Halfdays Courtesy of Halfdays 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ring ring, it’s your jewelry drawer calling. She needs an update for the holidays. Mejuri’s holiday campaign features Claudia Sulewski, who looks adorable in a necklace stack and very on-theme dressing, and inspires you to not only pick up a few pieces to gift your besties, but give your ring collection an update of its own. Shop its holiday offerings here.

Courtesy of Mejuri Courtesy of Mejuri 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Heading upstate soon? The Six Bells in Rosendale is a destination unto itself; dreamed up by Audrey Gelman, it celebrates the quirky country style that take us back in time. The team at Madewell made it a point to select Six Bells as a collaborator for the holidays, resulting in an extensive collection of T-shirts, scarves, and other bits and bobs like twill-and-cloth-covered candles and knit ornaments that feel both cozy and timeless. Shop the collection here.

Courtesy of Madewell Courtesy of Madewell 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Dua Lipa has been spending a lot more time in Milan, especially hanging with best friend and creative director of GCDS, Giuliano Calzo. Makes sense, then, that for GCDS’ first-ever fragrance and campaign, he kept things in the family and tapped Dua’s sister Rina for the Morso visuals. The bottle is inspired by the brand’s heel of the same name with fangs, and the scent itself is a mix of creamy vanilla, smoky hazelnut, and rum, ideal for a holiday drop. Shop the new fragrance here.