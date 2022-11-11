Entertainment
12 Gifts For Your Film Twitter Friend
Everything you need for a perfect movie night.
While directors debate the merits and pitfalls of superhero movies in the press, real film heads know that cinema is alive and well — you just have to know where to look. Below, find 12 gifts for creating the perfect movie night, whether it’s with your friend that loves a 100-part tweet thread on film theory, or a more casual fan.
The Criterion Channel subscription, $10.99-$99.00
Dive into a rich treasure trove of films new and old from around the world with the Criterion Collection’s subscription-based channel, launched in 2019. You can gift a subscription from a month up to a year.
AMC Stubs A-List, $24.95/month+tax
Nicole Kidman said it best: we come to this place for magic. For the price of roughly one movie ticket, you can give the gift of AMC’s A-List membership, which includes three movies per month at the AMC location of your choice. Popcorn not included.
A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once Hot Dog Fingers, $36
Step into the one of the more absurd dimensions of the multiverse with hot dog finger gloves and imagine life with sausage hands.
Nope hoodie, $16
Grab a replica of the Scorpion King crew hoodie Daniel Kaluuya wears in Jordan Peele’s Nope to chase down the mysterious alien destroying his family’s ranch.
TCM Classic Movie Crossword Puzzles, $45
There are still copies left of this Turner Classic Movie crossword puzzle book, which includes 80 puzzles to test film fans’ knowledge of classic movie trivia.
Brat Pack Tee, $43
Show off your love of John Hughes’s The Breakfast Club with this tee from Dumbgood.
A24 Pearl poster, $12.45
Think of Mia Goth’s chilling 9-minute Pearl monologue everytime you look at this poster of the A24 slasher film.
Don DeLillo’s White Noise, $15
Grab your friend a copy of Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise before the Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig-starring adaptation hits Netflix.
Viola Davis’ memoir, Finding Me, $18
The Hollywood star’s best-selling memoir, which dropped this July, tells Davis’ life story — from growing up poor in Rhode Island to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of her generation.
Anker Nebula Solar Portable Movie Projector, $471
Make movie night extra special with a portable projector that can be used both inside and outdoors.
A24 Aspect Ratio Blanket, $120
And for said movie night, snuggle up under A24’s popular aspect ratio blanket.
Movie Night Popcorn Kit, $24.95
Lastly, don’t forget the popcorn!