12 Gifts For Your Film Twitter Friend

While directors debate the merits and pitfalls of superhero movies in the press, real film heads know that cinema is alive and well — you just have to know where to look. Below, find 12 gifts for creating the perfect movie night, whether it’s with your friend that loves a 100-part tweet thread on film theory, or a more casual fan.

Criterion Channel

The Criterion Channel subscription, $10.99-$99.00

Dive into a rich treasure trove of films new and old from around the world with the Criterion Collection’s subscription-based channel, launched in 2019. You can gift a subscription from a month up to a year.

AMC

AMC Stubs A-List, $24.95/month+tax

Nicole Kidman said it best: we come to this place for magic. For the price of roughly one movie ticket, you can give the gift of AMC’s A-List membership, which includes three movies per month at the AMC location of your choice. Popcorn not included.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once Hot Dog Fingers, $36

Step into the one of the more absurd dimensions of the multiverse with hot dog finger gloves and imagine life with sausage hands.

IMDB

Nope hoodie, $16

Grab a replica of the Scorpion King crew hoodie Daniel Kaluuya wears in Jordan Peele’s Nope to chase down the mysterious alien destroying his family’s ranch.

TCM Classic Movie Crossword Puzzles, $45

There are still copies left of this Turner Classic Movie crossword puzzle book, which includes 80 puzzles to test film fans’ knowledge of classic movie trivia.

Brat Pack Tee, $43

Show off your love of John Hughes’s The Breakfast Club with this tee from Dumbgood.

A24 Pearl poster, $12.45

Think of Mia Goth’s chilling 9-minute Pearl monologue everytime you look at this poster of the A24 slasher film.

Don DeLillo’s White Noise, $15

Grab your friend a copy of Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise before the Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig-starring adaptation hits Netflix.

Viola Davis’ memoir, Finding Me, $18

The Hollywood star’s best-selling memoir, which dropped this July, tells Davis’ life story — from growing up poor in Rhode Island to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of her generation.

Anker Nebula Solar Portable Movie Projector, $471

Make movie night extra special with a portable projector that can be used both inside and outdoors.

A24 Aspect Ratio Blanket, $120

And for said movie night, snuggle up under A24’s popular aspect ratio blanket.

Movie Night Popcorn Kit, $24.95

Lastly, don’t forget the popcorn!