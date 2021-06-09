For the past six seasons, Meghann Fahy has lit up our television screens as Sutton, the effervescent, determined fashion stylist on Freeform’s magazine world-based dramedy The Bold Type. That’s six seasons of some truly over-the-top fashion — from stilettos at 9 a.m. to a one-of-a-kind high-low wedding dress in Season 5. Off-screen, when asked about her own favorite red carpet stars, Fahy had only one answer: Harry Styles. Can you blame her?

Now midway through its final season, this summer will see the end of The Bold Type and, unfortunately, Fahy’s delightful Sutton. But before Scarlet shuts down the dot com for good, Fahy takes on the NYLON 19 here, talking everything from Avril Lavigne to her most memorable (and worst) first date.

1. Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? I’ve got questions. But there was a moment once years ago when I was staying in a hotel and I woke up and felt like I saw the shadow of something standing at the end of the bed, and the energy of some sort of presence. I definitely believe there are forces unseen around us.

2. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) My favorite cocktail is an Aperol spritz! I’ve tried those hangover patches made of B vitamins but didn’t really feel like they did very much. My hangover cure is just drink lots of water throughout the night.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Paramore, The Lone Bellow, and Fleetwood Mac.

4. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Procrastination. I’ve always struggled with it, even as a kid in school. Always waiting until the night before to write papers or start projects. I’ve been trying for a long time to get better and it’s looking like I’m gonna have to keep trying.

5. Describe your worst date in three words. Surprise dance class.

6. What’s the weirdest snack you make? I don’t really make weird snacks, but now that I’m thinking of it, I need to make “ants on a log” more often. You know? The celery with peanut butter and raisins. I loved that snack as a kid.

7. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Avril Lavigne. I was completely obsessed with her. A full two walls of my bedroom were plastered with magazine cutouts of her. I ate half of a strawberry donut that night and saved the other half in a plastic bag so I’d always remember the night. And reading that back just now I’m noticing some strong serial killer vibes here.

8. What was your favorite movie as a kid? I was entranced by Pocahontas. I remember seeing it in the movie theater with my mom and we missed the ending because the film melted and my teacher in school told me that it was a happily ever after ending for Pocahontas and John Smith. When I finally did see the end I was devastated that I’d been lied to about this.

9. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Abergrl1310 — yes, Aber as in Abercrombie. My away messages then were pretty consistently moody Dashboard Confessional lyrics and honestly I don’t think that would change for me now.

10. What is your best beauty trick or tip? Don’t neglect the neck!

11. What is your go-to coffee order? An iced non-dairy latte.

12. What are your favorite pair of shoes that you own? My black Doc Martens boots. They were the shoes I wore on stage when I was doing a musical on Broadway and I’m a sucker for sentimentality.

13. What is your favorite fast food restaurant? I don’t eat meat, so technically Taco Bell because they have lots of vegetarian options, but the real answer would be In’N’Out. They really know what they’re doing over there.

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Chip clips. Functionality is king.

15. What is your go-to sad song? I pretty much only listen to sad songs, so this is tough. But one that I love is “circle the drain” by Soccer Mommy. It’s sad, but it doesn’t sound super sad, which I always think is a cool thing for a song to do.

16. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Honestly, maybe the one Juicy Couture sweat suit I owned which was navy blue and soft as hell.

17. What is your favorite meme? Anything that speaks to the intricacies of our human internal monologues.

18. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Harry Styles