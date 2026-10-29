What Even Is An Airbnb Gala?

October is giving September a run for her money with the amount of launches, news, events, and premieres keeping us out and about. We’ve hit up South Korea, Austin, and London, seen many of our faves on the road, attended multiple nights of Harry Styles’ residency at Madison Square Garden, and yes, shopped ‘til we dropped (or our credit cards maxed out). There is still a lot of newness this week; if you still have some coin to spare after executing your niche-pop-star Halloween costume, there are collections worth a second look. We have news from Uniqlo, Gentle Monster, and Miu Miu, plus the question of the moment, which is why was every A-lister in Los Angeles at the inaugural Airbnb.org gala? For more on that and some excellent street-style moments, keep reading.

There are enough events to keep celebrities out and about every day of the year and then some, but when we see Greta Lee, Charli xcx, and Adéla in the same room, our ears and eyes perk up. In Los Angeles on Oct. 28, Airbnb.org hosted its first gala in honor of... we’re still figuring out exactly what, but the charitable organization of Airbnb has worked tirelessly since its inception to house those in times of crisis, according to its website. The gala brought out quite literally everyone who was in Los Angeles, Charli performed, and the girls didn’t hesitate to get all glammed up in the name of a red carpet. Adéla chose Saint Laurent previously worn by Zoë Kravitz; Charli went with archival runway Roberto Cavalli; and others like Madelyn Cline chose fresh-off-the-runway pieces.

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Busy woman Kylie Jenner released her greatest hits in leather last month, and for October, she’s skipping right past transitional jackets and ready to deliver on bombastic outerwear for the chilly season ahead. KHY’s “After Dark” collection is all about late nights cruising around Los Angeles (where it’s not cold) or New York (where the coats make more sense), and feature a luxe faux-fur floor-length number, a combo leather-and-faux-shearling jacket, and more cozy options for remaining unsubtle all winter long. Shop the range here.

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Prada’s Holiday campaign got lots of eyes on it this week due to its animation all done by hand; specifically, the wintry animal-starring campaign enlisted John Pomeroy to hand-draw woodland creatures to play alongside the likes of Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. Oh, and the cow-print shoes Sink poses with are immediately on our wishlist for the holidays.

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Miu Miu also debuted its Holiday campaign, shot in a Tudor-style home with stars Gigi Hadid and Louisa Jacobson, the latter of whom made her Miu Miu campaign debut showing off covetable headbands and sparkly outerwear.

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Speaking of Jacobson, she wins the best press-tour fashion of the week for her turn promoting The Gilded Age Season Four while out and about in New York. Her penchant for tailoring and sense of proportion are both timeless and completely of the moment. Highlights include her sexy-as-f*ck Tom Ford suit worn with nothing underneath, a Mel Usine raw-material skirt suit, and a sleek, androgynous Calvin Klein Collection look that hits the nail on her specific version of minimalism with a twist.

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Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela just make sense together, hence why they are returning for a fourth collaboration. The name of the collection is “Deconstruction,” something Margiela historically is world-class in, so expect slightly off-kilter lenses that are still ultimately both wearable and covetable. Shop the 68 frames on offer here.

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Francesco Risso’s creative energy post-Marni has resulted in jaw-dropping Met Gala looks, a collcetion for GU, and now, a new knitwear-focused Uniqlo collection called F.RISSO. Combining the expert know-how of Uniqlo’s knitters with the warm, ‘70s-inspired colors Risso loves results in thin knits and accessories that can extend across seasons and dress codes thanks to their straightforward wearability. Shop the collection here.

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Massimo Dutti is a European staple known for its expertly cut outerwear and timeless knitwear, and it’s aiming to get the denizens of Soho familiar with its offerings via an epic Broadway flagship. Expect seasonal specials plus no-nonsense basics, all in a plushly appointed space (and the boyfriend couches, as I call them, look exceptionally comfortable). Check out the new space or shop online here.

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Pirelli’s annual calendar is a cultural event in its own right; this year, it turned its attention to India and enlisted Sølve Sundsbø and Raghu Rai with Avani Rai to capture 12 Indian woman capturing the zeitgeist in their own way. Highlights include Padma Lakshmi, Bhavitha Mandava, and Avantika. Explore the entire calendar here.

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Bottega Veneta has largely lived offline in the social-media era, with unofficial accounts like @newbottega bringing the collections to life. The brand said goodbye to all that — that is, remaining out of the Instagram conversation. You can find them at @bottegaveneta, where the team is already hard at work curating a mood-board-style account with throwback campaigns, reference photos, and archival runway moments.

We’re slowly getting into gift-giving mode, and while we will have much more to say in the coming weeks, we have an early contender for the sporty girls and guys in your life. Nike’s new Luxe jewelry collection reimagines its signature logos in easy-to-wear pieces like a stud earring or pendant necklace. Shop it early on the SNKRS app or on nike.com on Oct. 31.