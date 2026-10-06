Japanese Whiskey & Broken Riders: Parcels’ Recap Of Austin City Limits Weekend One

On stage, Australian electropop band Parcels are the complete rockstar package: captivating, bouncy, and propulsive. Off stage, they’re just a group of average guys who love Coke Zero, Japanese whiskey, and Geese.

Moments before the indie-pop collective took over Zilker Park with its Daft Punk-level grooves at Austin City Limits on Oct. 4, members Jules Crommelin, Noah Hill, Patrick Hetherington, Louie Swain, and Anatole "Toto" Serret tapped into their “hive mind mentality” by splitting a box of Mike & Ikes and swapping instruments backstage. It’s not exactly their usual preshow routine — concentrated sugar products are a big no-no on their rider — but after their unforgettable performance on the Miller Lite stage, maybe it should be.

If you didn’t get to catch them on Weekend One, you’ll have another chance to catch them when they play Weekend Two on Oct. 11. But for now, please enjoy Parcels’ recap of ACL W1 below, exclusively on NYLON.

“Hello we are Parcels 🫶”

“Welcome to our green room. It’s a non negotiable that our in ear monitors must rest on golden velvet.”

“A super candid interaction between Toto and Jules.”

“Jules wanted to participate in this photo but said his face was too tired to be captured.”

“Concentrated sugar products are banned from our riders. They made it into the green room at ACL. All of it was consumed.”

“Louie’s pre show drink of choice is coconut water followed by a few sips of Japanese whiskey.”

“Noah’s pre-show drink of choice is Coke Zero normally, sometimes Coke full sugar, and on rare occasions a glass of champagne.”

“Jules listening to Geese play from afar.”

“Us playing each other’s instruments 10 mins before stage to really tap into the hive mind mentality.”

“Go for show x”

Photos by Luca Young