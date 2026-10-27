You Can Buy A Piece Of The ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Tour On Vinted

There’s still two months left in the year, but we can say with confidence that Charli xcx’s Music, Fashion, Film tour has already secured a spot on our inevitable roundup of the best live shows of 2026. And though the US leg may be over, there’s still time to take home a piece of the tour. Thanks to a new partnership with online second-hand vintage marketplace Vinted, fans will soon be able to shop Charli’s closet, with listings ranging from grails from the pop star’s personal archive to specially sourced garments from the Music, Fashion, Film tour.

Before she hit the road, Charli sourced a mix of pre-loved and designer items to wear on stage with the help of her stylist Chris Horan and Vinted search terms like "distressed," "gothic" and "flounce.” That embellished Christian Audigier dress with wings she wore at Austin City Limits? That was a Vinted find. That black Roberto Cavalli dress she donned on the final night of the tour, two weeks after she was spotted wearing it at an Academy Gala afterparty? Another brilliant Vinted find. And when she finally steps out in that floor-length Donna Karan dress with the appliqué bird motif, just know that was Vinted, too.

Courtesy of Vinted Courtesy of Vinted Courtesy of Vinted Courtesy of Vinted 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Of course, those aren’t the only pieces that come with a backstory. As a longtime second-hand shopper, each one of Charli’s listings has its own history. Yet, her emotional attachments never seemed to cloud her seller’s judgement. “Deciding what to list was quite instinctive. Some pieces felt like they had done their job and were ready for someone else to give them a new life, while others felt too connected to a particular moment to let go of just yet. There are definitely pieces with stories,” Charli tells NYLON exclusively.

Courtesy of Vinted Courtesy of Vinted 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The listings officially hit the site Nov. 16, with all the proceeds benefitting international LGBTQI+ organization Rainbow Railroad. There’s no shortage of items to choose from, but here’s a quick rundown of all the pieces that caught our attention: Zana Bayne lace and leather briefs, garter belt, and leather and lace bra (all worn in the “Rock Music” music video), Balmain brocade corset bodysuit and lace-up leather trousers (worn on the MFF tour), 7 For All Mankind purple satin tie Dress (worn at Charli's Lollapalooza afterparty), and a handful of sheer Betsey Johnson tops, all worn on stage. You can also grab a leather jacket from R&M Leathers and a suite of vintage tees — very Music, Fashion, Film.