Two Years Later, Jade’s “Angel Of My Dreams” Finds Its Fans

If the last few years in pop music have taught us anything, it’s that we need to let pop stars cook. We all remember where we were when previously cuspy artists Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, and Chappell Roan all rose to the mainstream in summer 2024, and when Zara Larsson, for lack of a better phrase, broke out of the Khia Asylum in 2025 with “Midnight Sun” and a subsequent “Lush Life” resurgence. 2026 has been a particularly strong year for Slayyyter and Tinashe following the release of their albums WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA and Popstar, respectively, and the next girlie to experience pop-star ascension might just be Jade.

On Oct. 18, Kylie Jenner shocked fans across the world with a surprise appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show sporting the event’s most coveted piece, the Fantasy Bra. Soundtracking her model Angel walk was, aptly, Jade’s “Angel Of My Dreams,” the singer’s 2024 debut single as a solo artist following her career as one-fourth of the British girl group Little Mix.

The song, which details Jade’s toxic relationship with the music industry, found moderate success upon its release, debuting at No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart and reaching No. 2 on the UK Singles Sales Chart. It was also named one of the best songs of 2024 by publications like Billboard and The Independent, but if you’re not from the UK or don’t have a close-knit circle of gays around you, there’s a good chance this song missed you completely. Since Jenner’s headlining-making strut, however, “Angel Of My Dreams” has seen a 2,049% jump in U.S.-based Spotify streams and has re-entered the Top 10 on the UK iTunes Chart, priming the former Little Mixer to become pop’s next big success story.

The “Angel” love goes beyond Spotify; a quick scroll through Jade’s IG story and you’ll be inundated with nearly a dozen TikToks celebrating the song and singing Jade’s praises. “During Kylie Jenner’s walk out at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, all I was thinking about was like, ‘What was that song? That song was hard!’ If you haven’t heard the song yet, just listen to it, man,” says one creator. “So happy this song is finally getting the flowers it deserves,” writes another.

Back in the day, these stats would’ve been astounding. But in today’s pop landscape, this is the mark of a true pop star. Chappell, Charli, Zara, Sabrina, Tinashe, and Slayyyter were all operating on the fringes of pop for years before they finally popped off; now, they’re headlining Coachella, selling out Madison Square Garden, and collabing with legends like Madonna and Shakira.

If their trajectories are to be believed, it’s time for Jade to get her affairs in order, because she’s about to be everywhere.