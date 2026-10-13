The Worst Girl in America Is Coming to MSG

Watch out, New York: The worst girl in America has her sights set on MSG. Slayyyter announced on Instagram today that she will be making her Madison Square Garden debut on June 21, 2027, marking a major milestone for the underground pop darling whose underground beginnings have given way to a chart-climbing mainstream breakthrough over the past year.

The announcement comes just a week after the pop provocateur revealed her next album, wor$t man in america, out Dec. 4. The “Crank It” singer describes her forthcoming record as the “brother album” to her third studio album, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, extending the era with a new set of anthems.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 A.M. ET. Register for an onsale reminder so you don’t miss your shot at the Garden.