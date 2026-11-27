Cindy Kimberly has always had popstar ambitions; she blames it on Hannah Montana. Long before fashion campaigns and millions of Instagram followers, the model and fashion entrepreneur had her sights set on singing. “Every hat I’ve ever worn was with the ultimate intention to pursue a music career,” she says. “I’ve just been on a lifelong journey to find my way there.”

After rising to internet fame as an OG Tumblr girl and the crush of Justin Bieber circa 2015, Kimberly signed as a model at 16 and became the sole provider for herself and her mother. She quickly secured lucrative YSL contracts and became a fixture in the fashion world, eventually launching her own brand, LOBA, to create the financial security that would allow her to one day pursue music. But a terrifying bout of turbulence on an international flight home to Spain gave her a rather dramatic wake-up call. “For a moment I thought I was going to die,” she says. “I realized then my only regret would be that I never pursued my music dream, so I promised myself that if I lived I wouldn’t wait any longer.”

This still is from the same take that made it to the final cut of the video. My PA shot the video on a cheap old digicam I bought in Tokyo for $15 and the photo was taken by my manager. My primary look for the interior church scenes. I styled myself for the whole video, but I loved this first look with the blindfold. The church was a rental on Peerspace and the candles you see in the background are cheap fake ones off Amazon. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Consider that divine intervention. Now, Kimberly is making good on that promise with “TAKE MY EYES,” a new single and music video released November 20. Her aesthetics draw on her Roman Catholic upbringing as she explores the very human battle between knowing the truth and desperately wanting to deny it (“I wrote the song about how I found out my ex was cheating on me through a spiritual epiphany.”). She illustrates her moment of clarity in a religiously tinged dream shot in Joshua Tree with a skeleton crew of her mother and manager, a $100 Amazon air mattress, and a haunted wedding dress from Facebook Marketplace. “I’m not sure I would be excited to make music if I didn't get to also create a visual world and character for it,” she says of the creative direction. “The videos are vignettes of my dreams.”

Sonically, she's less interested in picking a lane than seeing where the music takes her. Citing a range of inspirations from Beyonce and Rihanna to Björk, FKA twigs, Lou Reed and Massive Attack, Kimberly isn’t boxing herself in. “I grew up as a fangirl. I’m not drawn to a specific genre but more so when a song creates a scene in my brain,” she explains her sound. “I have a hard time describing it… I’ll let you know in the next few years.”

Here, the singer takes us behind the scenes of her debut music video.

You've worn a lot of different hats throughout your career, but music is a new chapter. When did you first start thinking seriously about pursuing it?

I’ve wanted to be a pop star ever since I was a little girl when I first watched Hannah Montana. Every hat I’ve ever worn was with the ultimate intention to pursue a music career, I’ve just been on a life-long journey to find my way there. My mom was always hugely into female artists like Beyonce and Madonna too, so I grew up with women like that as a point of reference and inspiration.

What made now feel like the right time to put music out into the world?

I think it’s always been the right time; I’ve felt like I was born for this my whole life. I didn’t have the luxury and complete freedom to chase my passions when I was younger. I grew up poor, sometimes homeless, with a single mother, and after I got signed as a model when I was 16, I [became] the sole-provider for us. I’ve always prioritized being a point of stability for my mom. I actually started my brand LOBA to create a safety net for her so that I could focus on other things and [have] freedom to pursue music. Then, a few years ago on an international flight back home to Spain I experienced really severe turbulence and for a moment I thought I was going to die. I realized then my only regret would be that I never pursued my music dream, so I promised myself that if I lived I wouldn’t wait any longer.

Obligatory selfie.

How would you describe the sound and world you're building as an artist? Are there any musicians or particular sounds you've been drawing inspiration from?

Maybe Experimental Pop? I have a hard time describing it or boxing it in. I always ask other people what they think it is. Each day, I walk into the studio with something I want to write about and I like exploring the most interesting way to express that.

I grew up as a fangirl. I loved big radio pop. I loved Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lana. I was always super drawn to female pop stars because to me they represented a position of power in which you don’t have to tone down your femininity. I also love more experimental artists like Björk and Fka twigs. And of course, the classics like Nancy Sinatra and Etta James. In the same listening session I will listen to both Lou Reed and Radiohead, then end with something like Massive Attack. I’m not drawn to a specific genre but more so when a song creates a scene in my brain. I love experimenting and pushing my own boundaries. I don’t have a clear answer yet, I’ll let you know in the next few years.

In my healing era, as I’ve said before. I bought the wedding dress off Facebook Market for $200 and I’m almost certain that it’s haunted. The church had a small side room where we set up an inflatable mattress for the bed scene since there wasn’t room in the main space. Under low-light (and with my Amazon candles), I think the frame turned out quite nice. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Tell us about the concept and religious aesthetic behind your new music video. What was the initial vision, and how did it come together?

I grew up a devout Catholic in Spain. My mom is very religious, she goes to mass every single Sunday. God was a big part of my life growing up. As an adult, making art and music feels like the clearest connection to a higher sense of self, being, or God — however you want to call it. Whenever I make music or any art, though I start with an initial idea, I ultimately give up control and let something unexpected take form. Art also means creating something that wasn’t there before or bringing new life to it. I think that making art is a very spiritual thing in that way.

With “TAKE MY EYES” specifically, I wrote the song about how I found out my ex was cheating on me through a spiritual epiphany. It’s about an inner battle of denial after experiencing a clear revelation and the music video is a dramatized performance of that specific feeling.

What was your involvement in the creative direction?

I do all my own creative direction. Visuals and creative are one with my music. I’m a very visual person, songs are the soundtrack. I’m not sure I would be excited to make music if I didn’t get also to create a visual world and character for it.

When I was younger I always lived in fiction and creative; I think this is my way of making my fantasies come true. The videos are vignettes of my dreams.

My manager drove three hours to buy this dress off Facebook Marketplace; the lore behind it is crazy it’s definitely haunted. We spent $200 and it was perfect. The fake gun was an unintended touch but I had to live my femme fatale x Kill Bill fantasy for just a second.

What's one thing about making music or being on a video set that surprised you?

I think how welcoming and open people are. For a long time I had shame and faced an inner battle with music. I always knew I wanted to do music, but everyone in my life who pursued music, or had music knowledge, seemed to have had the privilege of getting to it earlier in life. For a long time, part of me felt like I had worked really hard but I didn’t get the same chances, but I was blessed in my own way and with my own gifts.

I have a lifetime of ideas and dreams and inspiration but this is a true exploration, and it’s surprising how maybe not knowing the rules makes the discovery more exciting alongside my writers and producers.

Even though we didn’t have a lot of money, my mom enrolled me in ballet school when I was a little girl. While at the conservatory taking music class as part of ballet, I told my mom I wanted to quit and spend my time in music, but around that same time things got hard, [we] had to move, and any sort of art school was a privilege we couldn’t afford. Although I still wanted to do it, I started to think I didn’t have the background and knowledge for it, so much to the point that I was too shy and embarrassed to really admit I wanted to do it. I thought people who did music would judge my lack of experience, but I’ve actually found that all the talented people I get to collaborate with really appreciate my non conventional way of approaching music.

I actually shot two music videos in Joshua Tree back in August. The second one may or may not feature a robbery, but I won’t spoil the surprise. Coffee stop on the way to day 1 of the “TAKE MY EYES” music video shoot. The crew was me, my mom, my PA, and my manager. I flew my mom and PA from Barcelona to help shoot because it was less expensive than hiring a production crew in LA and I wanted to do it fully DIY (my PA has also been my photographer/DP many times before.) 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What's something people might not expect about you as a musician?

My taste. The genres I’m currently exploring and will continue to explore.

If someone is discovering Cindy Kimberly the artist for the first time, what do you hope they take away from this introduction?

Art is just a mirror: you see what you are looking for in yourself.

Dream collab?

Lana del Rey for sure, like a million people.