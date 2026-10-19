Now’s Your Chance To Buy Chappell Roan’s Preloved Hats & Earrings On eBay

Chappell Roan is a busy woman. Even though she hasn’t released music of her own since “The Subway,” she’s taken time this year to perform at Daisy Chain Fields festival, hop on a remix with Olivia Rodrigo, and on Oct. 21 and 22, she’ll be hosting a charity-concert-slash-cultural-event of her own with The Super Graphic Spectacular. To kick things off on a fashionable and charitable foot, she’s back on eBay with greatest hits of her wardrobe for sale. It’s time to channel the red wine supernova — and with her own pieces to boot.

Roan has previously listed pre-loved garments with eBay; her Elton John-infused Met Gala look was up for grabs earlier this year, and this time, with her “Things Chappell Loves” sale, she has a bevy of accessories and dresses that are worthy of their own main-character moment. Highlights include a vintage crystal beaded necklace and pair of earrings worn to induct Cyndi Lauper into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (where she dressed up as a human chandelier à la Lauper herself), a dusty pink Surfliner Guild electric guitar, and a gothic-lite Alexander McQueen beaded maxi dress.

Courtesy of eBay Courtesy of eBay 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

There are also a few pieces most recently seen in the new video for “Expectations (feat. Chappell Roan),” Where Roan joined Rodrigo for an ‘80s-meets-Y2K celebration of maximalist style. The pink beret and deconstructed cowboy hat Roan styled in the video are up for grabs as well. It’s fitting for both girls, who love vintage sounds and vintage clothes, to wear and reshare pieces they love that need a new home.

Phoenix Johnson

Roan’s hectic month will conclude in Los Angeles with The Super Graphic Spectacular on Oct. 21 and 22, which features two days of headlining sets from the likes of Tinashe, Caroline Polachek, MUNA, and Lola Young. The days will also have a festival-style street fair with drag performances, food trucks, vendors, and ticket giveaways, with all proceeds going to Roan’s Midwest Princess Project. Her nonprofit directly helps provide foster care and emergency services for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

Courtesy of eBay Courtesy of eBay Courtesy of eBay Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Her eBay efforts are also going to donate 100 percent of the proceeds through her newest sale, and the bidding starts on Oct. 19. The auction will be live on her eBay storefront here. Happy shopping, and if you’re a lucky winner, don’t forget to post and be the envy of Chappell fans worldwide.