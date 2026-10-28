A Halloween Guide To Dressing Like Your Favorite Niche Pop Star

Halloween costumes seem to get more and more specific each year. If you’re not dressing up as a vampire or zombie, chances are you’re dressed as the Punch the miniature monkey or one of the hilarious nuns from the podcast Dominican Sisters Open Mic. But if, like me, you’re looking past viral moments and wanting to channel one of your favorite singers this year, I have you covered.

It would be easy to throw on a pair of bunny ears and a high ponytail to embody Ariana Grande, but if you want to go niche, there are a bevy of girls on the rise this year. Underscores’ signature headphones hair, Natanya’s quintessentially British glamour, and Sophia Stel’s androgynous fashion are all excellent ways to not only let your friends know that your Spotify Wrapped is going to be more esoteric than theirs, but that you know ball. See our simple guides to recreating the soon-to-be famous looks of our go-to under-the-radar pop girls below.

Underscores

The U singer has hair that launched a thousand copycats and instantly defined a “look” for the year 2026. Underscores almost always sticks to a neutral color palette, with an emphasis on baggy, comfy clothes, the better for raving. If you don’t want to commit to even temporary hair dye, throw on your over-ear headphones and call it a day. And don’t be afraid of a little sparkle: She loves a shining moment now and then.

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Sophia Stel

The greatest singer in the world just dropped The greatest album of all time, and even though she’s relatively new to the scene, she’s established a tomboy streetwear aesthetic all her own. Dip into your American Apparel archives, if you can, for a classic zip-up hoodie and wear baggy pants to let your boxers show. Add a quirked-up accessory like a scarf or shearling hood to embrace her oddity.

Mikaela Kautzky

Chxrry

The U, Me & My Ego singer has nailed the sexy club-girl look, and we’re pulling specifically from one performance look this year to embody her hotness in all its glory. Choose a barely-there top (a bra, in fact, should do) and the sexiest heels you can find. And if you’re a true Chxrry-head, recreate her album cover with a swath of blue tulle over your eyes — the girls who know will instantly clock it.

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Natanya

We had to include an overseas sensation in here, and who better than Natanya, with her incredibly clear aesthetic and retro-leaning fashion? As a black cat on the pop scene, recreating her signature eyeliner is essential, and channel her pin-up energy with a corseted dress and teetering heels.

Tally Francis

Rose Gray

Straight from the club to your arms, Gray’s style leans towards maximalism. She favors a flowy blouse for an onstage appearance, and she’s almost never without a pair of huge-ass black sunglasses, too. Bonus points if you can 1. secure a Balenciaga bag (see “Club To Your Arms” lyrics) and 2. do a couples costume and make your significant other be Harris Dickinson.

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Rhian Teasdale

The hottest punk-rock frontwoman has such a distinct point of view both lyrically and sartorially. Her festival looks this year have been skin-revealing, weird in the best way, and sexy as hell. Choose a top that requires a few looks to fully figure out what it is or what it says, pair it with super-skimpy shorts or your most shredded denim, and you’re good to go. If you want to add optical glasses, be sure they’re just as alt-leaning as Teasdale’s.