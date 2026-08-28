Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Serena Joy” by Olivia Rodrigo
If you’re not inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s continued efforts to use her platform, there might be something wrong with you. Happy Daisy Chain Fields weekend.
“Heaven” by Jennie
No one is immune from a toxic relationship, not even Jennie. There’s a quality in her voice on this track that is so mesmerizing — maybe it’s exhaustion from the unbreakable loop she’s in, or the air of calm of knowing that she has resigned herself to this person. Whatever it is, it really works for her, especially when paired with an electric guitar solo.
“Unlimited Love” by Underscores
It will never cease to amaze me just how much emotion and pathos Underscores is able to infuse into her signature brand of electro-hyperpop. She really goes to the depths of the human experience every time, all over a beat that sounds like it was made by robots.
“Wallflower” by Dominic Fike
The dissonance in the chorus right before the harmonies kick in… yeah, that’s the stuff.
“The Hardest Thing” by Julia Jacklin
And the award for the Most Devastating Lyric of the Week goes to: “The hardest thing to do / Is believe it when you say, ‘I love you’ / The hardest thing to do / Is stick around trying to convince you.”
“Girls Will Be Girls” by Flowerovlove ft. Willow
A poignant encapsulation of the soaring highs and crushing lows of womanhood, featuring a dash of Willow’s trademark eccentricity in the second verse.
“Everybody Told Me” by The Linda Lindas
We need a French word for when you’re so depressed it makes you nostalgic for the past, which only makes you more depressed.
“Aimee Lou Wood Freestyle” by (Untitled) Halo
“Aimee Lou Wood Freestyle” are four words I never thought I’d see in the same sentence, but somehow, the experimental indie rock band makes it work.