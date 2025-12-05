Breaking Down Your Favorite Artists’ Spotify Wrapped

It’s the most (or least, if you’re an Apple Music user) wonderful time of the year once again. Millions of Spotify users descended onto the app on Dec. 3 to unveil their annual Wrapped stats, where listeners received a lengthy report summarizing everything about their 2025 listening habits down to the minute. The voyeuristic pleasure of tapping through dozens of Wrapped day Instagram stories from forgotten high school friends and flings of years past is a time-honored tradition for many, one that even celebrities can’t help but participate in.

This year, A-listers from Charli XCX and Troye Sivan to Issa Rae and Ariana Madix treated fans to a peek behind the Wrapped curtain, and the results are just as revealing as you’d suspect. Despite being the go-to artist for 20-somethings looking to party, Charli XCX’s appreciation of the classics puts her listening age at a mature 75. Less surprisingly, the singer’s top artists included The Velvet Underground, Yung Lean, and recent collaborator John Cale. Meanwhile, Troye Sivan’s most streamed song of 2025 was The Radio Dept.’s “Heaven’s On Fire,” an indie dream-pop tune from 2010 — a far cry from the Aussie’s synth-pop sensibilities.

1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Gracie Abrams was a favorite of many a celebrity this year, namely Jennifer Garner and Megan Moroney. When it came to her own Wrapped, however, Abrams’ listening age was 73, which means she primarily listens to music from the late ‘60s. (For reference, the Gen Z singer is actually 26 years old IRL.) And considering Madison Beer was given an age of 76, we have to wonder if the pop girls are trading oldies playlists.

1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Other notable reveals: Addison Rae’s top song was “High Fashion” by Addison Rae (queen), Ariana Madix is 24 years old by Spotify’s standards, Karol G is 51, and Rachel Zegler’s most streamed song of the year was “Party 4 U” by Charli XCX, even though her age was 67.

Enjoy the last few weeks of non-tracking freedom, because 2026 will be here before you know it.