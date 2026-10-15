A Study In Campy Dressing By Nara Smith

The fall madness of Fashion Month is running right into October. We’ve spread out across the globe in the name of tracking the best newness, with a stop in London for good measure, and there’s always more to come. Everyone’s favorite collection to shop is always the next one, and I have doses of sweaters, jeans, and other fall-winter goodies for your pleasure. My personal pick is Prada’s do-good knitwear, but there’s something for everyone (for real). Up top, I have dispatches from the global game of musical chairs being played by creative directors, as two fashion houses just announced the departure of their designers. I have a spidey-sense that this will only lead to more announcements in the same vein before the year’s end. See what else caught my eye this week below.

The Creative-Director Musical-Chairs Game Is Still Alive

When over a dozen new designers debuted collections at their new gigs two seasons ago, we knew it was only the beginning of a domino effect that would see changes at other brands for years to come. This week, two announcements of departures came; Veronica Leoni is out at Calvin Klein and Seán McGirr is out at McQueen. McGirr was at McQueen for three years and Leoni was at Calvin for just two. The trial periods for creative directors are getting shorter and shorter, as the business churns on at hyper speed. (For what’s it worth, our choice for Calvin Klein is Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta.)

McGirr with Caroline Polachek at The Fashion Awards 2024 Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leoni Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Reducing, Reusing & Re-Cashmere-ing With Prada

Everyone is familiar with Prada’s Re-Nylon, which brings recycled fibers to life with its signature bags and accessories. The designers and artisans at the brand are extending this to wool and cashmere, recycling scraps, residue fabrics, and spinning residues for sweaters and scarves. We’re into the turquoise scarf, which is right on trend and good for the planet. Shop the range here.

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Nara Smith Does Couture The Homemade Way

Smith’s first cookbook called Homemade is finally available for purchase, and her fashion for the accompanying press tour has been nothing short of delightful. In partnership with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, she’s worn a Moschino fried-egg jacket, an apron-style vintage Mugler dress, a garden-variety Schiaparelli jacket fresh from the Spring/Summer 2027 runway, and an Ilya Migmoon sculptural gown with pompoms. It’s campy, quirky, and deeply serious fashion that she pulls off handily — and as she’s said on TikTok, “Would a trad wife wear fresh-off-the-runway Schiaparelli?”

In Schiaparelli Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In Mugler Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Ilya Migmoon Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Moschino Instagram/@narasmith 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Finding That Fuzzy Feeling With Zankov & Banana Republic

Henry Zankov is New York’s finest knitwear designer and the name on everyone’s lips after his one-two punch at New York Fashion Week, showing his first collection at the helm of Diane von Furstenberg and his namesake label in the same week. He’s keeping the ball rolling with a Banana Republic collection celebrating the intimacy of sweaters, socks, and other bits and bobs that delight in color and feel like a second skin when the temperatures drop. Shop the collection on Oct. 20 here.

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The B Stands For Becky

Guess’ newest jean, the B Jean, is a low-rise flare with washes that demand attention. Who better to front the campaign than native Angeleno Becky G, who fills out the denim and takes center stage? Shop the range of washes here.

Courtesy of Guess

It’s Time To Get Into The Winter Mood...

... and we have some campaigns to help. It’s already that time of year when retailers and brands alike want you to think about what you’ll be gifting your loved ones during the holidays. We have inspiration from across the board, starting with Snow Goose, where creative director Haider Ackermann mixed the quiet of off-white and army green with pops of striking oranges and reds, and combined hefty outerwear materials with feather-light layers. Shop the collection here.

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Over at Moncler, it’s icons only for winter, with the trio of Cher, Jennie, and Grace Jones (dream dinner mates, honestly) looking fly as hell in reimagined pieces from Moncler’s archive, including the Karakorum jacket in deep purple seen on Jones which recalls many of the other purply confections she’s worn in the past. Three icons from three different generations, all equally powerful in their own right. See the entire range of Re/Icons here.

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Over at Chanel, things are positively frosty. The annual Coco Neige snow campaign is always a visual treat, and this one is no different. The playful images highlight the best of the collection, including a penguin-shaped minaudiere (!!!) and a puffer-style flap bag. Shop the entire selection here.

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Finally, Saks is ready for your holiday-shopping needs with a no-holds-barred campaign celebrating main character energy featuring Ruby Lyn and other girls-about-town. For the baddies in your life, consider its curation of bold party dresses, scintillating shoes, and statement outerwear, available in-store and online.