Jennifer Lawrence has had a busy fall. She isn’t promoting in a movie — she does reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in the latest installment of The Hunger Games series — but is keeping busy by launching a haircare brand, giggling on the street with Kim Kardashian, and yes, wearing phenomenal coats and jackets. I’ve previously expounded upon what makes her style so covetable: She’s a true fashion lover who actually shops and purchases pieces she enjoys (not the norm for A-listers, for what it’s worth), and fall might be her season to lay claim to based solely on her collection of outerwear.

Just last week at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere, she helped kickstart my brain spiral about the fur-trimmed coat and the vicious, cruel, and hummingbird-fast trend cycle, but we’re more interested in her off-duty pieces and how she’s styling them. Specificity is important for all the fuzzy, sharp, and shrouded pieces below. She’s considered proportion, color, and seasonality with care, even if she just throws it on and goes in the morning. When you do the leg-work of shopping well, that’s what your closet should be, anyways — somewhere to reach in and find a delightful leopard-print jacket to pair with your Adidas track pants for morning coffee runs. Below, we’ve called out six of her favorite outerwear moments of Fall 2026 and provided the exact pieces where possible.

The Statement Puffer

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Lawrence inspired envy on the social-media accounts of my fashion friends with this runway Dries Van Noten topper. Its tie closures, delicate floral pattern, and exaggerated collar are all right on trend, and it goes just as well with a cocktail dress as it does wide-leg pants and Ugg boots. Let the jacket do all the talking, though, and don’t try to pattern-clash here.

The Fuzzy-Wuzzy Jacket

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As a New Yorker, this outfit speaks to me the most, and as someone who loves a pop of red, I’ve already recreated this look. Go up a size if you want to layer with this, or go true to size if you want to wear it like a top for your holiday-party photos this season. Whatever you do, go full fuzz — we are letting the rest of the girls have fun with their fur-trimmed jackets.

The Good Ol’ Trench Coat

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It may seem silly, but not every trench coat is created equal. The proportions are really what matter here, and Lawrence chose a car-coat-inspired single-breasted piece that is both lightweight and capacious for your layering needs. Pick something in a similar vein that will work well for throwing on over your Pilates ‘fit (aka nothing too padded or tight-fitting).

The Denim Barn Jacket

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Lawrence loves to borrow from the boys, and this fur-trimmed Auralee jacket is the picture of comfort. While she kept it casual for this photo op, you can just as easily dress this up with a wool skirt and heels for a night out. The key here is the wash of the denim, and cool tones just feel right with this silhouette at the minute.

The Sharp Menswear Wool Topper

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A sleeper hit that also feels like a no-brainer, but again, the devil is famously in the details. Pick something with a little more length than usual — I even picked out a “blazer gown” that can be worn open — and make sure the materials make sense for your climes (wool is best here). Do as JLaw does and add pops of neon to contrast with the slick black topper of your choosing.

The Grandma Shawl

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While we all can’t afford this sublime runway Dior shawl-collar coat, we can take the styling notes and run with it. Pick something that can be belted or left open, and exercise restraint with what you later under. After all, even though it’s not technically a coat, it’s a statement and deserves all the attention.