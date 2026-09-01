You Look Bewitching, Joey King

While the majority of celebrities sleep off their crazy summers, the cast of Practical Magic 2 is traveling the world to deliver viral interview moments and bewitching red-carpet looks. Many eyes were on eternal muse Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles as she debuted Pieter Mulier’s first-ever design for Versace, but today, we’re tipping our proverbial hats to Joey King, who wore a mega-bustled dress with protruding black angel wings that was our favorite look of the night.

King is no stranger to delivering drama on the red carpet, and where her first premiere look was sweet, this look is sinister in the best way. King and her stylist Jared Deng tapped Ilya Migmoon, a couture-level Russian designer whose gothic, romantic vision for eveningwear features strict corsets, exaggerated bustles, and yes, lots of feathers, and he already counts Rosalía as a fan. Her dress features slime-green taffeta covered in sheer black lace, with a tiny bustier leaving her decolletage as the ideal canvas for a Bvlgari necklace. The two wings (or tails?) of black feathers come flying off her sides, like a devil of the night. It hits on the “we’re making a witch movie” dress code without feeling like a cheap method-dressing moment.

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King’s other sartorial highlights on this press tour include the Miu Miu sleeping gown for the London premiere, plus two excellent black dresses also worn in London that lean into the gothic-lite dressing that suits her red hair and pale skin oh-so well. We are certainly seated for what else she has up her witchy sleeve for the rest of this press tour — and for whatever her role in Practical Magic 2 brings, which hits theaters Sep. 11.