The Effortless, Young & Romantic Press-Tour Fashion Of Daisy Edgar-Jones

Happy October! The first signs of fall are a delight for me, personally, as I dig up my thin-jacket collection and watch as the trends take shape during Paris Fashion Week. (Fashion Month is almost over, don’t worry.) In between runway shows, there have been excellent red-carpet moments coming from the likes of Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh — but nobody at the minute is doing it quite like Daisy Edgar-Jones, which you’ll see in my breakdown. I’m over method dressing, and Edgar-Jones and stylist Dani Michelle are finding ways to honor the Austenian codes of fashion without doing the thing I hate most in celebrity dressing, which is hitting references on the nose without adding anything personal to them. Elsewhere in the fashion universe, we’re already thinking about advent calendars (it’s never too early, trust me) and coats to add to our ever-growing wardrobes. See what else caught our eye below.

Give It Up For Daisy Edgar-Jones

As the lead in the latest adaptation of the Austen classic Sense and Sensibility, Edgar-Jones is leaning into the English romanticism expected for all the press appearances, but not going so dowdy or literal with it. The fashion leans youthful, like the mini-skirt and bustier from McQueen, the flouncy purple Chloé mini, and the slimming slips by Armani and Stella McCartney. With her crystal-embellished top and dress by Miu Miu worn in Sydney, she’s pushed herself into a top-five press-tour-dressing position for 2026.

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An Early Parisian Report Card

We’re only on Day Three of Paris Fashion Week, but we’ve seen enough outfits both on and off the runway to exhaust even the most excited of fashion fans. Two personal highlights already include a bombastic, gilded Saint Laurent show — rumors say it’s Anthony Vaccarello’s last for the maison — and a silly yet deadly serious Vaquera show (designers Patric Dicaprio and Bryn Taubensee came out at the end and did karaoke) that finished with a rainbow of highlighter-color dresses, reinforcing our thesis from last month about color.

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Alexa Chung Takes Old Navy x Altuzarra For A Spin

Chung is tapping into her model roots more and more these days, and we for one cannot get enough. Her latest gig is for her friends Zac Posen of Old Navy and Joseph Altuzarra of his namesake brand, who collaborated on a line of romantic dresses, easy-to-wear sweaters and pants, and a jacket or two for your outerwear, in-between-weather needs. Shop the collection here.

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A Glam AF Way To Update Your Morning Coffee

Swarovski doesn’t cut corners when it comes to beauty, and its latest expression in partnership with Nespresso is no different. The bespoke Pixie cups and travel mug will handily hold the espresso from custom pods — including a Hazelnut Brownie flavor — which also come in Swarovski’s classic colorful colors. There’s also an advent calendar that is sure to delight when it’s time (and yes, it’s almost time). Get ready for the drop on Oct. 14, launching online here.

Courtesy of Swarovski

Chanel Brings Literature Into The Fold

Chanel is an ardent support of music, fashion, and film... and now, literature. With the Women’s Trust Prize, it’s launching Originators, a first-of-its-kind initiative that will award five female novelists with a grant, mentorship, and an introduction to the literary world at large. The advisory panel will bel ed by A.M. Panes, and she’ll be joined by authors Virginia Evans, V.V. Ganeshananthan, Tayari Jones, and Nicole Krauss. Submissions are open through Nov. 30 here.