Just when you think things will begin to wind down for Thanksgiving, that’s when everything starts to pick up. We’re eight days out from the turkey-based holiday, and the pop-culture news cycle couldn’t be busier: Coachella lineup, Grammys nominations, James Bond casting — it’s no wonder why the power grid keeps crashing. And yet, there’s one person whose name keeps surfacing amidst the chaos: Underscores.

On Nov. 18, the highly anticipated lineup for Glastonbury 2027 dropped after the festival took a year off for land regeneration. Toplining the festival are returning acts Billie Eilish and Sam Fender, as well as first-time performers Harry Styles and Cher. If you draw your attention to the bottom of the alphabetical poster, however, you’ll see Underscores’ name smack dab in the middle of the second-to-last row. Not too shabby, especially when you consider the lineup comes just one week after the electropop producer was confirmed to be playing Coachella 2027. (This morning she was also revealed as one of the additional performers at next year’s Kilby Block Party, in case you’re keeping score.)

Also heading to Worthy Farm next June are Sombr, Lily Allen, Little Simz, The xx, Massive Attack, Adéla, Blood Orange, Christine & The Queens, FKA Twigs, Ellie Goulding, Florence Road, Kacey Musgraves, Sienna Spiro, Lola Young, and Robyn, to name a few.

In the hours leading up to the Glasto announcement, Underscores was fittingly hosting a pop-up DJ set in London. The location was kept under wraps, but thanks to the YouTube live stream, we know guests like British girl group Say Now, German DJ HorsegiirL, PC Music-signee Hannah Diamond, pop Londoner iKeda, English producer Babymorocco, and frequent Underscores collaborator Umru all made an appearance in the U-Haul.

Arguably Underscores’ biggest accomplishment of the week, though, was her first-ever Grammy nomination, which she secured on Monday. The nod came in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song “Music,” making her the first openly transgender woman nominated in the category’s history. She’s also the only artist listed on the song’s production and songwriting credits, which is a double gag.

Underscores reacted to the news on X in the most appropriate manner possible: with a simple “HUHHHHHHHH,” followed by “I feel crasy my life is crasy.”