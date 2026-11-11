Who’s Making Their Coachella Debut In 2027?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: In the early hours of Nov. 11, Coachella finally dropped the highly anticipated 2027 lineup after weeks of headliner speculation. Several of our faves will be making their grand return to the Indio festival (Madonna will be seeing team NYLON at the Dance Tent next year), but right now, it’s time to invest in the artists who will be making their desert debuts come April.

Starting off strong we have former NYLON It Girl Adéla, who will take the Coachella stage for the very first time on Saturday, April 10. Her appearance on the lineup was all but expected, as the Slovak singer has quickly established herself to be the new pop girl of the moment: This year alone, Adéla dropped her debut album Prima, earned her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with her viral hit “Ain’t In LA,” and snagged a Top 10 single with its follow up, “Nicole Kidman.” What wasn’t expected, however, is that the 22-year-old ballerina would be sharing the first line of the lineup with names like Robyn, Role Model, and Phoebe Bridgers.

As far as Saturday debuts go, hyper-bedroom-pop artist Tiffany Day, Spanish singer Bad Gyal, electronic music duo Bassvictim, and indie-pop outfit Ear will also be making their way to the desert that day. On Friday, April 9, artists like Love Spells, Bella Kay, Eli, and Violet Grohl will take their first desert bows, while Florence Road, Chanel Beads, and Lambrini Girls’ Coachella initiations will take place on Sunday, April 11.

Other artists set to make their Coachella debuts include EsDeeKid, The Womack Sisters, Mary in the Junkyard, Akriila, This Is Lorelei, Haute & Freddy, and Daddy Yankee.

Of course, there are a few exceptions to the “debut” rule. For starters, our Friday night headliner Dua Lipa technically made her Coachella debut 10 years ago as a guest of Martin Garrix’s 2017 set, but has yet to perform as a proper solo act. Same goes for Zara Larsson (who has never played the festival beyond a brief cameo during PinkPantheress’ set last year), our November NYLON It Girl Shygirl (who popped up at Mura Masa’s 2023 Weekend 1 set), and Julia Wolf (who joined John Summit on stage as a guest this year).

As for the rest of the lineup, Tame Impala and SZA are your Saturday and Sunday night headliners, respectively, with artists like Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Kehlani, Don Toliver, Becky G, Remi Wolf, Caroline Polachek, Jorja Smith, Victoria Monét, Tove Lo, Magdalena Bay, Kelela, and Bea Miller filling in the rest of the weekend.

Coachella 2027 takes place from April 9 -11 and April 16-18. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, at 12 p.m. PT via the Coachella Website.