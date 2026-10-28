The Next Big Names Of Latin Pop

Like the return of skinny jeans, gatekeeping is one of the Internet’s most hotly contested debates. Some argue that putting your friends onto a niche artist is a public service, while others would rather gatekeep their favorite finds than watch them become the next TikTok sound. (We get it: It’s hard to see your faves’ tickets triple in price!) But when a mainstream moment feels inevitable, why not get ahead of it and take credit for putting everyone on?

With the Latin Grammys on Nov. 12, there’s no better time to expand your Latin pop rotation beyond the usual suspects. Forget what you think you know about the genre. From perreo provocateurs and rave-ready reggaeton to flamenco-inflected alt-pop and Internet-bred emo, the next wave of artists is rewriting the playlist in real time. Some are already soundtracking your FYP; others are still your favorite artist’s favorite artist. Either way, these are the names you’ll want to know before the rest of the world catches on.

Judeline Courtesy of Mariano Regidor Age: 23 Origin: Cádiz, Spain Sound: Nobody’s climbing the charts as impressively quickly or creatively right now as Judeline. Her latest single, “La Falda,” has us hooked into the sultry, sunwashed universe she’s creating. The Spanish songstress expertly blends jaleos, palmas, and melismatic flamenco vocals rooted in her native Andalucía with R&B rhythms and speaker-blasting bass. Plus, she’s already (multiple times!) collabed with Spanish hitmaking producer Rusowsky and featured on Karol G’s latest inescapable earworm, “Bby WOW.”

Flvckka @flvckka Age: 28 Origin: Chihuahua, Mexico Sound: It’s pronounced flaca (FLAH-kuh). Sofía Morán is giving música mexicana a glitchy little makeover, blending corridos tumbados with trap, reggaeton, and hyperpop production — cutesy cellphone sound effects and 100 Gecs-esque maximalism included. Her self-described “hypercorridos” sound takes the storytelling traditions of regional Mexican music and runs them through an Internet-addled filter for a generation that knows how to yearn and shake *ss at the same time.

Isabella Lovestory Courtesy of Chelsea Guglielmino Age: 32 Origin: Tegucigalpa, Honduras Sound: If a Y2K pop princess and a club kid had a baby, it might sound something like Isabella Lovestory. The Honduran-born, Canada-raised artist makes reggaeton weirder, hornier, and infinitely more fun, folding in electroclash and hyperfemme glossy synths. If she wasn’t already on your radar, Lovestory likely reached your desk with the single “True Religion” alongside club-pop princesses, Shygirl and Pinkpantheress. Most recently, she revisited her Vanity record with a remix mixtape featuring other avant-pop artists like Brat Star and Ms Nina.

Amore @tqamore Age: 25 Origin: Murcia, Spain Sound: The Madrid-based musician pulls from Spanish folk, flamenco, and electronic music, with vocals that get chopped, distorted, and layered into something deliciously off-kilter. On her debut album, Top Hits, Ballads, Etc…, she toggles between softer, lovesick songwriting and sharper, glitchier production. Her latest feature on Rebe’s “Sobre tu ventana” is a good entry point: With an airy whimsy and a touch of ’80s new wave, it almost feels plucked from another era.

BB Trickz Courtesy of Joseph Okpako Age: 26 Origin: Barcelona, Spain Sound: Barcelona-born rapper BB Trickz (real name Belize Kazi) has gone from viral breakout to front-row fixture, moving between the music scene and the fashion circuit with ease. She first went viral in 2023 with “Bambi,” a bratty, deadpan track that fiercely sampled Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice Baby” and made for one hell of an introduction. Her sound pulls from trap, drill, and hyperpop, delivered in a deliberately blasé flow that makes even her most outrageous bars sound like she’s barely trying. Trickz gained perhaps her biggest international co-sign in 2024 when she featured on “Club Classics” from Charli XCX’s Brat remix album, a track that’s been a pregame playlist essential ever since. This year, she released Sugarhiii, continuing to carve out her own lane in Spain’s new generation of rap stars.

Iza TKM @izatkmmmm Age: 21 Origin: Monterrey, Mexico Sound: Iza TKM makes music for the late-night existential spiral. The Monterrey-born artist pairs Clairo-level diaristic lyrics with hazy synths, Mk.Gee-like distorted guitars, and underscores-inspired electronic beats. Intrigued yet? Kick off your Iza TKM journey with I Music Listen, her debut album, for a little bedroom-pop escapism that honestly sounds as good solo as it could on a crowded dance floor.

Ralphie Choo Courtesy of Europa Press News Age: 27 Origin: Madrid, Spain Sound: The Madrid-based singer and producer — and frequent Rusowsky collaborator — cuts up flamenco handclaps, reggaeton rhythms, R&B, and glitchy electronics, dousing his vocals in autotune to make them feel like another instrument. Interestingly, his latest single, “Amarillo nena,” leans into a stripped-back sound, with a laidback melody and an intimate, “White Ferrari”-esque vocal. (Frank Ocean purists, don’t come for me.)

Chuwi @chuwi_pr Origin: Isabela, Puerto Rico Sound: If Bad Bunny’s “WELTiTA” put Chuwi on your radar, you’re ahead of the curve — but there’s a lot more to the Puerto Rican quartet than a sun-soaked collab. The Isabela natives weave bomba, plena, and salsa into a lush, modern sound threaded with indie pop and R&B. They’ve perfected pairing irresistible rhythms with lyrics that grapple with home, identity, and the realities of being Puerto Rican. Their newly released debut album, Libertad, takes that island pride even further.

Princesa Alba @princesa.alba Age: 29 Origin: Santiago, Chile Sound: As her name suggests, she’s quickly becoming the princesa of Chilean pop. The Santiago-born singer first broke through with viral reggaeton and trap, but Princesa Alba’s latest era trades those sounds for early aughts synths. Her new album, Malagradecida, is part diva worship, part existential crisis, with nods to Britney, Madonna, Belanova, and Robyn.

Six Sex @sixsex_bb Age: 29 Origin: Buenos Aires, Argentina Sound: Six Sex is bringing reggaeton to the rave. Her self-described ravetón sound mixes perreo with techno and hyperpop set to sexy, autotuned vocals. She sings about hookups, feeling hot, and getting a little messy, with a cheeky sense of humor that keeps things from getting too serious. Her debut album, Ultra, is packed with her signature high-octane tracks. All of this plus a Charli XCX co-sign; she’s one to watch.

Aiko el Grupo @aikoelgrupo Origin: Madrid, Spain Sound: Don’t just take our word for it: Aiko el Grupo has already earned a Courtney Love stamp of approval. This Spanish trio is like Riot Grrrl meets Matt & Kim indie pop. We fell into Aiko el Grupo’s orbit when the trio opened Primavera Sound Barcelona this past summer, and we haven’t stopped coming back to their gloriously angsty lyrics since. It’s scrappy, shout-along pop-punk for anyone who’s ever wanted to send a strongly worded text to their ex but decided to be healthy about it and journal instead.

Akriila Courtesy of Pierre Suu Age: 23 Origin: Santiago, Chile Sound: As the saying goes, “Hot gays listen to Akriila.” And who has better taste? While this has become a rallying cry for her fans, there’s more to her than a killer catchphrase. She first made waves with trap and reggaeton, but her latest album, Lucy Miró al Mundo y Notó Que Está Girando, takes an unexpected-but-readily-embraced turn into dreamy guitars and ’90s alt-rock nostalgia, with bursts of hyperpop and glitchy electronics woven throughout. (Collaborations with Jane Remover and Guitarricadelafuente only sweeten the deal.) Perhaps best consumed through your headphones on a long solo walk, feeling everything a little too deeply.