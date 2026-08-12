Music
Oh Yeah? Oh Yeah! Steve Lacy Announces Fall Tour Dates
Clear your calendar: Your fall concert plans just got a little funkier.
This summer has been a win for alt-pop album releases (Malcolm! Charli! Tyla! Steve!), and this fall’s touring schedule is looking just as stacked. Today, Steve Lacy revealed the Oh Yeah? Tour, bringing his latest genre-bending project on the road for his first headline run since 2022.
The nationwide trek comes in support of his album Oh Yeah?, which dropped July 17 featuring SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. The 10-track record explores love (naturally), self-sabotage, infatuation, and existential dread in his signature blend of R&B melodies and funk grooves.
The tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Minneapolis and runs through Nov. 30 in Vancouver, with stops at some very major rooms along the way, including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
BRB, spending the rest of summer memorizing Lacy’s every lyric.
Get Your Tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday (Aug. 14) via wearesteve.net.
Find Your Date
- Sept. 27 — The Armory — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Sept. 30 — Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, Illinois
- Oct. 3 — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill — Sterling Heights, Michigan
- Oct. 5 — Coca-Cola Coliseum — Toronto, Ontario
- Oct. 6 — Place Bell — Laval, Québec
- Oct. 10 — Radio City Music Hall — New York City
- Oct. 13 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct. 15 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion — Camden, New Jersey
- Oct. 18 — The Anthem — Washington, D.C.
- Oct. 20 — The Dome by Rutter Mills — Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Oct. 22 — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre — Charlotte, North Carolina
- Oct. 23 — Red Hat Amphitheater — Raleigh, North Carolina
- Oct. 26 — FPL Solar Amphitheatre — Miami, Florida
- Oct. 28 — Yuengling Center — Tampa, Florida
- Oct. 30 — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park — Atlanta, Georgia
- Nov. 2 — Nashville Municipal Auditorium — Nashville, Tennessee
- Nov. 5 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Irving, Texas
- Nov. 7 — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park — Austin, Texas
- Nov. 8 — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Houston, Texas
- Nov. 11 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, Colorado
- Nov. 13 — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Nov. 17 — Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, Arizona
- Nov. 19 — Gallagher Square at Petco Park — San Diego, California
- Nov. 21 — Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, California
- Nov. 24 — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — San Francisco, California
- Nov. 28 — WAMU Theater — Seattle, Washington
- Nov. 30 — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — Vancouver, British Columbia