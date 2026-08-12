This summer has been a win for alt-pop album releases (Malcolm! Charli! Tyla! Steve!), and this fall’s touring schedule is looking just as stacked. Today, Steve Lacy revealed the Oh Yeah? Tour, bringing his latest genre-bending project on the road for his first headline run since 2022.

The nationwide trek comes in support of his album Oh Yeah?, which dropped July 17 featuring SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. The 10-track record explores love (naturally), self-sabotage, infatuation, and existential dread in his signature blend of R&B melodies and funk grooves.

The tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Minneapolis and runs through Nov. 30 in Vancouver, with stops at some very major rooms along the way, including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

BRB, spending the rest of summer memorizing Lacy’s every lyric.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday (Aug. 14) via wearesteve.net.

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