Relive Katseye’s Coachella Debut With The Festival’s ‘Arrival’ Docuseries — Exclusive

Festival season officially kicks off this weekend with Gov Ball and Primavera Sound, but we’re still thinking about Coachella. Madonna and Sabrina’s joint slay, Justin Bieber’s take on gay guy music video night, and Slayyyter’s star-making turn on the Mojave stage were all highlights, but if we could only relive one set, it would be Katseye’s. Thanks to a new documentary, that dream may not be so far-fetched.

Arrival, Coachella’s award-winning docuseries produced in partnership with MGX Creative, returns for a second season on June 2, with the Season 2 premiere following Katseye’s arduous journey to Coachella. In just under 14 minutes, fans will get an inside look into the grueling tech rehearsals that lead to their successful desert debut, and hear all about the experience from the global girl group themselves.

"To do Coachella only two years after we just started, is insane. It’s very wild,” says Daniela Avanzini. “Everything has been coming so fast,” Megan Skiendiel agrees.

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While the full episode doesn’t drop on YouTube until 2 p.m. ET, fans can watch the premiere now exclusively on NYLON. As for what the rest of the season has in store, expect even more festival BTS content in the coming weeks from artists like Holly Humbstone, Gigi Perez, and Levity.

Watch Arrival Season 2, Episode 1 below.