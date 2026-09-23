A New York Stock Exchange Takeover & 60K Fans: Inside John Summit’s Experts Only Festival Diary

Ain’t no party like a John Summit party.

Last weekend, the DJ and producer brought his Experts Only Festival to New York City for a second year, where more than 60K fans communed on Randall’s Island to experience GRiZ’s soulful electronics, Subtronics’ thumping bass, Will Clarke’s euphoric house music, and Jackie Hollander’s atmospheric beats live. When they weren’t actively raving, attendees of the two-day affair were either fueling up on quesadillas and shawarma, exchanging IG handles with strangers in the porta potty line, or strutting through the festival grounds to get a candid ‘fit pic. And against the backdrop of the NYC skyline, Summit himself treated the crowds to three DJ sets across Saturday and Sunday.

In honor of festival season 2026, Summit is giving NYLON an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Experts Only and his takeover of the New York Stock Exchange.

“took over the trading floor of the new york stock exchange the night before the festival, so surreal”

“new york, how the f*ck we feeling baby!!!!???”

“thank u guys for everything. none of this would be possible without you”

“over 60k attendees throughout the weekend 🤯”

“we’re so back!!!”

“bringing dance music back to randall’s island”

“thank you new york, can’t wait for next year”

“best team in the game”

“GRIZJOHNICS!”

“DUBSTEP <+> HOUSE minutes before our set”

“mama schuster on stage, my biggest supporter always”

“b3b”

“love seeing different flags when looking out into the crowd, shoutout chicago”

Photos courtesy of John Summit