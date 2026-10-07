On Tour With Julia Wolf

Julia Wolf is on the road again, so naturally she had to break out the manifestation journal. “Every night I write down what I’m hoping for, because I did that on my last headline tour, and everything that I wrote came to fruition,” Wolf tells NYLON, Zooming in from her hotel room in Philadelphia on her day off from the Deep End World Tour. “Now it’s a tradition for me to do that and get a new journal that’s really spooky and cute, and I bring it with me.”

Wolf is no stranger to touring, though this go-round definitely feels different for the 31-year-old emo-pop singer; not only has she graduated from the “icky, tiny van life” for her second headline tour, but the Twi-hard also got to live out her dream of performing at Forever Twilight in Forks Festival, a four-day community celebration of the Twilight books and films, on Sept. 10. “I’ve never felt like I was in a more safe space than with thousands of girls as insane as I am to drive four hours from the airport to just be fully immersed in the Twilight world,” she says. Her favorite costumes of the weekend belonged to the Alice cosplayers (“I just love the spiky hair and the gold eyes”), with an honorable mention to the Volturi. “It was just so spooky… a little intense, but in a good way,” says Wolf.

Between sound checks and vinyl-signing sessions, Wolf’s downtime gets eaten up pretty quickly, but she doesn’t seem to mind — especially when there’s a preshow Aperol Spritz waiting for her at each stop. “I thought that would be too fancy, but [the venues] were like, ‘Oh no, it’s fine,’” Wolf says, laughing. “I’ve done so many [tours] that were way worse than this to where this feels great and I just feel lucky to do it.”

To commemorate this special moment in her career, Wolf is giving NYLON a backstage pass to the Deep End World Tour with an exclusive peak into her time in Forks and her first-ever stadium show with Pierce The Veil.

Julia Wolf

Obsessed with all things moonstone, velvet, and sparkly!

Izzy Nuzzo Izzy Nuzzo 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Someone gave me a custom Blythe doll, and I can’t wait to put her with my other at home!!! The changing eyes are insane!

Me and my babies warming up in Houston :)

Jussy

My home!!!

Izzy Nuzzo

A little moment for the witch hunter boots 🔮

Izzy Nuzzo

Looking for my opps!!!!

Izzy Nuzzo

Doing an acoustic set before the show! Have been loving these moments every day :)

Jussy

Minutes before playing my first-ever stadium with Pierce the Veil!

Izzy Nuzzo

The legend himself!! What an honor to have Kellin as my first-ever guest on the road

Izzy Nuzzo

This was the first and last time we did this lol

Izzy Nuzzo

One thing that’s never changed is how incredible our crowds are! It means the world people sing the entire set with me front to back. Without them none of this is possible!!

Jussy

Meeting all my fellow twihards 😭🧛🏻‍♀️ team Bella always

Izzy Nuzzo

By the time I leave this tour, I think I could open an exclusive Twilight memorabilia museum

Photographs by Izzy Nuzzo, Jussy, and Julia Wolf