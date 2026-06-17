Tiffany Day Finished Her New Song “Constantly” In Four Hours

It’s only been two months since Tiffany Day dropped her debut album Halo, but she’s already back with more music. The hyperpop producer has tapped rapper Slayr for her latest track “Constantly,” out today.

The release comes just days after the pair debuted the song live at The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2026 in Bridgeview, Illinois. In classic Day fashion, the “Start Over” singer uses her signature skittering, whiplash-inducing production to create a sonic chaos that expertly encapsulates how it feels to ruminate over an ex, with Slayr’s drowsy rap feature serving as the perfect contrast to Day’s glittering, sleazy-party-girl vocals. “I know I’m not a saint, I tell people that I love / And I don’t put no blame on you and me, we just grew up / But God, it’s such a shame that we don’t talk anymore,” Day laments in the chorus.

“Slayr and I met online earlier this year and connected after we realized we were going through some of the same stuff,” Day tells NYLON exclusively. “He honestly helped me get through a lot of sh*t before we even talked about music. He’s so genuine, I was shocked by how much wisdom he had for being 19 — it was so nice to hear kind and encouraging stuff from him and that really set the precedent for us to make this sick a*s song I think.”

“Before we met IRL I was nervous I was going to be too bubbly and happy for him, but I actually really enjoyed our dynamic and just wanted to make him laugh,” she continued. “We had a nice convo laying on the floor of the ballroom talking about random sh*t. I liked that moment a lot. We ended up linking in Chicago and filmed the video on Friday before Summer Smash because we both played Saturday, and then Monday I locked in for four hours on the plane ride home and finished it all in one go. I have never done that before. My eyes still hurt and I’m still seeing strobes when I try to go to sleep.”

“Constantly” is available to stream now.