Tiffany Day Is Going On Tour With Glaive

Farewell, Toledo, hello everywhere else: Tiffany Day is going on tour.

This fall, the singer-songwriter-producer extraordinaire will be joining pop-punk rocker Glaive on the North American leg of his God Save The Three tour. Day will be splitting supporting duties with Wales-based singer and producer, Kurtains.

The trio are set to kick things off on September 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will play 24 dates across the U.S. and Canada. The artists will make stops in Boston, Minneapolis, Houston, and Vancouver before closing out the tour on Oct. 28 in Nashville. Sadly, they don’t have any New York, LA, Chicago, or San Francisco dates on the books at the moment, but fingers crossed that doesn’t last for long.

Set your reminders now to snag tickets to see the “AMERICAN GIRL” singer live. Presale goes live on Thursday, May 14 on co:brand.