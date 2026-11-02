Tove Lo’s 2027 ‘Estrus’ Tour Is About To Be An It Girl Convention

Now that the holiday season is upon us, you may hear a voice in your head telling you to start saving money for gifts and other holiday-related expenses. But it’s very important that you ignore that voice in your head, because Tove Lo is going on tour.

The Swedish hitmaker announced the dates for the North American leg of her Estrus World Tour on Nov. 2 via Instagram. “I told you there was more….ESTRUS tour continues in the US next year. Let’s get crazy or something,” Tove Lo wrote in the caption. The nine-show tour kicks off on April 19 in Dallas, Texas, with the singer making stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Paul, Minnesota before wrapping her run on May 7 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Tour Openers

Alternative hip-hop duo Coco & Clair Clair are slated to open for Tove Lo at all nine shows, with fellow Swede Cobrah making a special appearance on the final night of the tour.

Get Your Estrus World Tour Tickets

Artist presale begins Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit the Tour section of Tove Lo’s website.

Find Your Tour Date