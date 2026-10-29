Gracie Abrams Dropped A New Track Just In Time For ‘SNL’

Happy Halloweek Inde-Navarette-and-Gracie Abrams-on-SNL week to all who observe! To celebrate, the “Hit The Wall” singer is treating fans to a new song and a very special announcement.

On Oct. 29, Abrams dropped her latest single “Here You Come, There You Go” after shocking fans with the news of its arrival a day prior. Written in collaboration with Jim-E Stack (who helped produce Lorde’s Virgin) and Amy Allen (the lyrical genius behind Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”), the track details Abrams’ inability to turn away a returning flame. “Now you're wanting back in / Your big dramatic feelings / Funny how it happens when I'm good, when I'm so / 'Cause I get reattached, I'm a double-knotted rope / Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go,” she sings in the chorus.

Along with the song came another welcome surprise: On Nov. 20, Abrams will release the deluxe edition of her third studio album, Daughter From Hell. The deluxe will feature five new songs, including “Here You Come, There You Go.”

“Here You Come, There You Go” is out nowwwWWWWWW and DFH deluxe is yours November 20 Just in time for tour. I LOVE THIS SONG,” the singer wrote via Instagram.

Daughter From Hell (Deluxe) Track List

Hit the Wall Death Wish The Knife Daughter from Hell Look at My Life Good Reason Men Like You Sober Broke My Heart Mews Minibar Imaginary Friend Afflictions Humming What If It’s Right? (feat. Marcus Mumford) Cold Goodbyes Here You Come, There You Go Lost In It Crazy Girl Love Letter Out of Nowhere

Daughter From Hell (Deluxe) is available for presave now.