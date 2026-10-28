Ethel Cain To Appear On The ‘Werwulf’ Soundtrack

Most horror stories don’t hold a candle to the terrors explored in a single Ethel Cain song, but if there’s one devotee of the genre who can match Cain’s freak, it’s director Robert Eggers. Because of that, their latest partnership feels like a match made in heaven hell.

On Oct. 28, it was announced that Ethel Cain will be featured on the soundtrack for Eggers’ next film, Werwulf. The track, titled “Wynter Waxeth,” was written in collaboration with the film’s composer Robin Carolan (who also provided the music for Eggers’ previous movies Nosferatu and The Northman), and features Cain singing in Middle English. The full song has yet to be released, but judging by the snippet below, the creepy, gothic, strings-forward track has all the makings of a generational link up. Could a Best Original song nod be in her future?

Set in 14-century England, Werwulf follows the story of a town that’s been haunted by a ravenous beast and threatens the safety of a man and his family. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp, and hits theaters on Christmas Day. The soundtrack, on the other hand, drops Dec. 18, with a vinyl release Jan. 29.