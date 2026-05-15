Soundcheck
Gracie Abrams Breaks Down
You good, girl?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Hit The Wall” by Gracie Abrams
Rooms full of doctors, inkblot tests, inexplicable hallucinations: someone check on Gracie Abrams, stat. She’s a real one for soundtracking her dissent into madness with “A Case Of You,” though.
“Hardy” by Rostam ft. Clairo
Two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay once again. A poignant song about looking forward and reflecting on the past, it makes sense why Rostam would tap his old collaborator Clairo, who practically majored in nostalgic melancholy, for this one.
“What’s Done Is Done” by Jorja Smith
Though the textured atmospheric production marks a new sonic direction for Smith, don’t expect her to compromise on what makes her so singular. Her soulful vocals and confessional songwriting are still very much present here, making this track both a return to form and a natural artistic evolution for the Brit.
“Its Here” by Smerz
It’s not real art unless the artist includes a soundbite of themselves clearing their throat on mic.
“Dog” by Towa Bird
The playing-rough-to-being-a-dog pipeline is a bit played out at this point, but we’re willing to look past that in favor of the explosive guitar solo that completely disrupts the song at around 1:45.
“Firestorm” by Dua Saleh
If this hazy, dripping-in-heat song doesn’t help usher in summer, then we’ve got a serious problem on our hands.
“Paradise Rains” by Eartheater
Close enough. Welcome back, Dido.
“Bleeding Gold” by Wasia Project
The latest offering from their debut album Nocturne (out Sept. 18), sibling duo Will Gao and Olivia Hardy really find their stride on this track. The propulsive drums and urgent vocal delivery sounds like running towards something that’s ever so slightly out of reach — fitting for a song about journeying through life with your younger self in tow.
“Mullholland Drive” by Harmony Tividad
Harmony Tividad’s cleverly catchy songwriting paired with a Terrence O’Connor-directed music video, what more could you ask for?
“Boys In Skirts” by Kid Sistr
F*ck your gender norms, wear the d*mn skirt.