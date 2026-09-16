An Exclusive First Look At Jisoo’s Third Self-Portrait Campaign Character

The Blackpink girls are no strangers to acting. Between Lisa’s role on The White Lotus and Jennie’s stint on The Idol, our favorite quartet knows a thing or two about chameleonic turns in front of the camera. Jisoo is trying her hand at a bit of drama and posing for Self-Portrait, via its viral campaign that NYLON is exclusively debuting the third act of.

For the third “character” of Self-Portraits Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, Jisoo puts the pink in Blackpink with a blunt bob wig that pairs oh-so well with her look, featuring a strong-shouldered gray sweater and belted green miniskirt with a dramatic train. Equally as attention-getting and enigmatic is what she says: “You know what’s strange? Everyone remembers the dramatic parts. The quiet parts are usually the most important ones.” This comes after she went blonde for the second character, and kept her signature black hair for the first. It’s part screen test, part high-fashion editorial, and a fun way to celebrate the latest collection dropping in stores.

She joins the likes of Kate Moss, Apple Martin, Emily Ratajkowski, and the Hadid sisters as a Self-Portrait campaign star, proving her fashion chops have just as strong of legs as her music career. Jisoo’s 2026 is only getting busier in the music department. After reuniting with her girls for a Blackpink tour, she announced her debut solo album and dropped “Click” as the lead single. We are waiting to see what else will click, pun intended, for Miss Self Portrait in the remaining months of the year.