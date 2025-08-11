Lisa isn’t slowing down her onscreen streak anytime soon. Fresh off her breakout role as Mook in The White Lotus — a performance that could see her share an Emmy if the ensemble cast wins Outstanding Drama Series — the BLACKPINK star has announced a surprise short film for “Dream,” the 13th track from her debut album Alter Ego.

Set to premiere Aug. 13 at 11 p.m. ET, the project pairs Lisa with Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi and writer-director Ojun Kwon. In her announcement, she called it “an emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours,” hinting at an intimate and romantic story. The first look shows the two in a black-and-white embrace, reflecting the track’s bittersweet wish for another shot at love.

The release arrives ahead of the next high-energy stops on BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour: Wembley Stadium on Aug. 15 and 16, which are sure to reveal more of the group-dynamic vibe shift we clocked from the start. But for Lisa’s solo career, a starring role in a frothy short means another notch on her IMDB page — one that already lists an acting debut earning awards buzz — while she continues to build a résumé that reaches far beyond the K-pop stage.