Adéla Ends One Tour, Announces Another

Time to pull out your best Louboutins, ladies — Adéla is going on tour.

Adéla broke the news of her upcoming Red Bottoms tour on May 26, just one day after wrapping her supporting stint on Demi Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep tour. “I’ll see u at the red bottoms tour<333 love u sm:’),’” the singer wrote on Instagram. The 22-year-old will play 21 shows across two months, with an opening show in London on Aug. 25, a closing show in Mexico City on Oct. 16, and a wealth of North American stops in between.

Get Your Tickets

Presale begins on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general sale on Friday, May 29.

Presale sign up is available now at Adéla’s website.

Find Your Date