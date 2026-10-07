You’d be hard-pressed to find an artist who lives, breathes, and bleeds music as much as Blu DeTiger.

As the story goes, DeTiger performed at Bowery’s legendary CBGB club when she was just 7 years old. In the two decades since, the indie-pop singer and bass guitarist has successfully progressed from being a child prodigy by cementing her place in the New York nightlife scene with her unique live bass-centric DJ sets and touring with such artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Caroline Polachek, Sofi Tukker, and Odesza. But if you’re not familiar with the irresistible blend of funk, disco, and pop that drives her solo work, now’s the time to lock in before her sophomore album, N.Y. Baby, arrives Nov. 6.

Being the student of music that she is, her references are vast and extensive. To better prime you for release day, DeTiger has created a playlist of all the female musicians that helped birth N.Y. Baby, from Blondie to Madonna.

“Rapture” by Blondie

“This song just feels like New York to me. Debbie Harry has always represented that kind of fearless New York cool. I love how Blondie mixed all these different worlds together — punk, disco, hip-hop, pop — and somehow made it feel totally effortless. The rap (and the bassline, of course) is so iconic. This has been a go-to song for me in my DJ sets since I started gigging around Manhattan as a teenager.”

“The Glamorous Life” by Sheila E.

“I love women who are incredible musicians and performers at the same time. Sheila E. makes virtuosity feel glamorous, sexy, and completely natural.”

“Love Come Down” by Evelyn Champagne King

“Pure joy. I could listen to this groove forever. It’s one of those records where every element locks in perfectly, all there to serve the groove.”

“Dance” by ESG

“I love how minimal and raw ESG are. This song can make you dance with only a few elements. There’s so much attitude in the space between the instruments. They’ve always been a huge reference point for me.”

“Whisper” by Blu DeTiger

“I had to sneak one of mine in here… ‘Whisper’ really represents the world I’m in right now: bass-forward, disco-inspired, a little sexy, and made for the dance floor.”

“Lookout Weekend” by Debbie Deb

“This one just makes me want to go out. I love the vocal tone and fun lyrics. I’m a big fan of that era of dance music: the drum machines, synths, repetition, and that slightly raw club energy.”

“Glamorous” by Fergie (Feat. Ludacris)

“Iconic, obviously. This song immediately brings me back to being a kid, and I still love it just as much. The confidence, the drama, the spelling of glamorous… everything.”

“Forget Me Nots” by Patrice Rushen

“One of my favorite basslines ever. Patrice is such an incredible musician, and I love records where the playing is sophisticated, but the song still feels light, fun, and made to dance to. I used to practice this bassline for hours and hours until the groove was sitting just right. It taught me a lot about slap bass and bassline composition.”

“Genius of Love” by Tom Tom Club

“This groove is basically immortal. I love how playful and loose it feels, and Tina Weymouth is obviously a huge bass and front woman inspiration for me.”

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

“It’s still insane to me that this came out in 1977 because it basically predicted the future of dance music. That hypnotic synth bassline and electronic pulse became a blueprint for so much of what came after. I love the contrast between how mechanical, hypnotic, and machinelike the track feels and how sensual, airy, and human Donna’s voice is. It’s such a perfect example of how repetition and groove can completely take over your body. Whenever I hear it on a dance floor, I feel like I just surrender to the moment.”

“Vogue” by Madonna

“Madonna is obviously one of the ultimate It Girls. This song is fashion, New York nightlife, attitude, and dance music all wrapped into one, so it felt essential for this playlist. I’ll always play this in DJ sets — it sets the tone right away.”

“Because It’s In the Music” by Robyn

“Robyn is the queen of emotional dance music. This is my favorite song off her album Honey. The production is such a masterclass in restraint. Every sound feels so intentional and perfectly placed, building this really specific feeling of nostalgia, longing, and euphoria without ever overdoing it.”