Fontaines D.C. Trade Dublin For NYC In “Tongue” Music Video

Every tongue that rises against Fontaines D.C. shall fall, so whoever hurt our boys needs to pay expeditiously.

On Sept. 30, the Irish rock band released their latest single “Tongue,” the second offering from their forthcoming album Dopamine Chamber (out Oct. 16). In the song, lead singer Grian Chatten laments about a lover whose harsh words are so painfully addictive, it will literally ruin your life. “Oh, she has a tongue to take apart your life,” he sings on the hook, a plea for help that’s only underscored by the repeated refrain, “More abuse than an Adderall.”

If the cold, cavernous track sends shivers down your spine, just know that was intentional, as guitarist Carlos O’Connell pushed Chatten’s voice through a sampler and bassist Conor Deegan used a manipulating tape speed to create the slouchy bass sound.

The John Angus Stewart-directed video is just as frigid and radioactive as the song itself, and sees the group filming themselves over one of New York’s many bridges during a trip to the city.

“Tongue” is available to stream now.