Soundcheck
Kacey Musgraves Packs Up The Trailer
Tequila for breakfast, anyone?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Weekend In Texas” by Kacey Musgraves
A sweet reminder that when it all falls apart, you can always go back home. May we all love something as much as Kacey Musgraves loves Texas.
“Tarantino” by Lisa
Basically Adéla’s“Nicole Kidman” if its subject wasn’t a hot movie star, but a freaky foot-loving director. Lisa really captures the essence of Tarantino’s films, while also adding a swagger that he so desperately lacks.
“Do The Math” by Dove Cameron
I could name more than a few people who need to hear this.
“Pangea” by Dominic Fike
A West Coast, easy-listening anthem that could’ve been released in 1996 or 2013. In other words, it’s timeless.
“Smartest Person In The Room” by Lennon Stella
Has a diss track ever sounded so lovely? There’s no malice in her delivery, but her words are seething with snark and loathing, each insult deployed economically so as not to repeat the offenses named in the song.
“Missing Person” by Girl In Red
It’s just a song, it can’t hurt you. But if you’re in a fragile state of mind, perhaps consider passively listening to this one so the lyrics don’t have you curled up in a ball all weekend.
“The Basement” by Lambrini Girls
My throat hurts just listening to this (complimentary).
“White Flag” by Bassvictim
Can’t understand a single word they’re saying. 10 out of 10.
“Which One” by JYT
Describe a group as “five baby Biebers” and you’ve got my attention. JYT does not disappoint on that promise; clamoring for the devotion of the same girl, this Pop&B track might as well be “The Girl Is Mine” for the modern age.
“Scared To Be In Love” by Sadie Jean
Damn, can Sadie Jean ever catch a break in relationships? I want better for you, girl.
“What We Want And Need From Love” by Mila Bea
An 18-year-old with the wisdom and self-reflection of a woman triple her age, Mila Bea’s songwriting is something to behold. Her music walks in the lineage of Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo, but the emotional arc and diaristic lyrics of this song are far and away more mature than anything they were doing at her age. Great stuff.