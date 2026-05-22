Sadie Jean & Boyfriend Nolan Gould Make Their Debut In “Good Ones” Music Video — Exclusive

It’s only been six months since Sadie Jean dropped her debut album, Early Twenties Torture, but she’s already getting a head start on her next era. Today, the singer released her new single “Good Ones,” and NYLON has the exclusive on the music video.

The track, an acoustic guitar-driven soft-pop folk tune, chronicles the breakdown of a relationship as Jean discovers the person she’s dating isn’t who she thought they were. “I thought you were one of the good ones / Don’t know how I could’ve been so wrong,” she sings in the chorus. It’s a breakup song for the ages, though it certainly isn’t a reflection of her current romantic situation — the music video co-stars Jean’s IRL boyfriend and former Modern Family actor Nolan Gould, with the dreamy pink visuals serving as a backdrop to their relationship hard-launch.

In the exclusive BTS photos of the shoot, the couple can be seen getting cozy and looking oh-so in love, heartbreaking lyrics be damned.

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The music video is a different story, as the duo jumps from affectionate hugs to dramatic relationship-ending fights within a matter of seconds. Now that’s good acting.

Watch the “Good Ones” music video below.