Tate McRae Is A 23-Year-Old Housewife

In a year when every pop girl (and some guys) are dropping new music, it was only a matter of time before Tate McRae joined in on the streaming frenzy.

The “Greedy” singer announced her return to music on Oct. 7 via a somewhat-unceremonious post on Instagram. In the post, she shared that her new single, titled “Housewife,” drops on Oct. 15 — either that, or she’s really excited about the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Potomac. Assuming the former, the pop star failed to give a tease of the track beyond the single’s cover art: a photo of McRae posing in a bikini and a stroller full of cash on the grounds of very well-manicured mansion.

“Housewife. Out 10.15 💍,” she wrote in the cryptic caption.

The song will mark the singer’s first release since the deluxe edition of her third studio album, So Close To What, dropped in November 2025. While not much else is known about McRae’s next era at this time, hopefully we’ll get some answers during her upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs tonight.